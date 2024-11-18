The Sabarmati Report Box Office Collection 1st Monday: Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna's political thriller STEADY on Day 4; Collects Rs 1.10 crore

Based on the 2002 Godhra train burning incident, The Sabarmati Report hit the screens on November 15, 2024. Headlined by actor Vikrant Massey of 12th Fail fame, it is locking horns with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again in theatres. Also starring Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra, the recently released political thriller was rock steady on the fourth day at the box office.

The Sabarmati Report Collects Rs 1.10 Crore On Day 4; Almost Matches Opening Day

Backed by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motions Pictures, The Sabarmati Report had a fair start at the ticket windows. Now, as per early estimates, on Day 4, Vikrant Massey-starrer earned in the range of Rs 90 lakh to Rs 1.10 crore. The cume collection of the latest release now stands nearly at Rs 7.35 crore net in India.

The fourth-day figure is similar to the opening day, i.e. Rs 1.25 crore net.

The Day Wise Net India Collections Of The Sabarmati Report Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 1.25 crore 2 Rs 2 crore 3 Rs 3 crore 4 Rs 90 lakh- Rs 1.10 crore (Estimates) Total Rs 7.35 crore net in 4 days

Vikrant Massey's The Sabarmati Report Continues Decent Hold; To Witness Better Trend After Pushpa 2

In four days of its release, The Sabarmati Report continues to maintain a decent trend at the box office. The film should get some sort of trend over the next 2 weeks as there is an open run Pushpa 2: The Rule's arrival in theatres. Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, the second installment of the Pushpa franchise is scheduled to hit the screens on December 5, 2024. It serves as a sequel to the 2021 film, Pushpa: The Rise.

WATCH THE TRAILER OF THE SABARMATI REPORT:

All About The Sabarmati Report

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, The Sabarmati Report explores the Godhra incident that took place on February 27, 2002, in Gujarat involving Sabarmati Express. Vikrant Massey plays the role of Samar Kumar, a small-time Hindi movie reporter who gets the opportunity to work as a cameraman for EBT News. Samar goes to cover the Sabarmati Express Train Burning Mishap with famous news presenter Manika Rajpurohit, played by Ridhi Dogra.

The Sabarmati Report In Theatres

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

