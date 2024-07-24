BOYNEXTDOOR likely to make September comeback, five months after HOW? release

Reportedly, BOYNEXTDOOR is gearing up for a sensational comeback this September, marking a triumphant return just five months after their last release, HOW?, with the main track EARTH, WIND and FIRE.

BOYNEXTDOOR likely to release new music in September

According to an exclusive report by Sports Chosun on July 24, BOYNEXTDOOR is gearing up for a highly anticipated comeback this September, marking their return to the music scene after a five-month hiatus since their last release, HOW?. As per the report, the group is currently putting the finishing touches on their new album, aiming for perfection and heightened anticipation.

If confirmed, their upcoming release follows the success of HOW?, which featured the title track EARTH, WIND & FIRE and made waves on the charts, including a notable spot on Billboard's 20 Best K-Pop Albums of 2024 and ranking 93rd on the Billboard 200. Moreover, the album's impressive sales figures, surpassing 764,000 copies, reflect their growing popularity and dedicated fanbase.

More about BOYNEXTDOOR’s latest activities

BOYNEXTDOOR, the six-member K-pop boy group has been making waves with members Sungho, Riwoo, Jaehyun, Taesan, Leehan, and Woonhak, since their debut in 2023. Renowned for their "boy next door" charm and easy-listening music, the group quickly captured hearts with their first single album WHO! and its subsequent EP namely; WHY? Their latest release, HOW?, marked a milestone as it topped the Circle (formerly Gaon Charts) Album Chart, further establishing their presence in the K-pop scene.

The sextet’s presence extends beyond South Korea as recently, BOYNEXTDOOR debuted in Japan with the maxi single AND, featuring both Japanese re-recordings and new tracks. Their international appeal is further highlighted by their highly anticipated upcoming performances at Mnet's KCON LA and Japan's Summer Sonic 2024

In addition to their musical pursuits, BOYNEXTDOOR has been actively expanding their global footprint. Their promotional single Lucky Charm for the JTBC drama Miss Night and Day and their inclusion in a K-pop exhibit at the Grammy Museum highlight their growing influence. As they reportedly prepare for a domestic comeback in September, fans eagerly anticipate what new musical directions the group will explore next.

