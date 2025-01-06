BOYNEXTDOOR enters top 10 of Melon Top 100 chart for first time since debut with IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU

HYBE boy band BOYNEXTDOOR released their first digital single, IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU, today, on January 6, and it immediately became a hit. It is their first song to enter the top 10 list of popular music streaming service Melon's Top 100.

The six-member group started the new year with a bang as they made it at No. 9 in the Melon Top 100 list, with their deep and meaningful track, IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU. BOYNEXTDOOR left behind WOODZ, who followed at No. 10 with Drowning. Not only did BOYNEXTDOOR captivate through their vocals and emotions portrayed in the music video, but they also took part in the creative process. Members Woonhak and Taesan co-wrote the song.

The song talks about an artist's deteriorating condition after breaking up with his beloved. The upbeat music of the song might confuse listeners about the genre of the song, but if they listen closely to the lyrics, it's sad and self-deprecating. The song is about the artist hating to pick up his guitar and doing his everyday job as if his life were normal, like it was before the breakup. Watch the MV here:

The young artists aptly portrayed the emotions of the lyrics in the winter-themed MV. It showcased a boy developing six different personalities, some happy and some sad, after going through a breakup. "Being a Gen Z breakup song, every part (of the song) is a highlight," Woonhak said in a statement.

"We thought the emotion of patheticness would suit well with the melody and felt it would be fresh to sing about self-deprecating portrayal after a breakup," the group said.

The six members of BOYNEXTDOOR—Jaehyun, Sungho, Riwoo, Taesan, Leehan, and Woonhak—have been on their first solo tour since debuting. The tour started with concerts in Incheon on December 14 and 15 last year, and they are scheduled to perform 12 concerts in six cities, including Osaka, Singapore, Bangkok, and Jakarta.

