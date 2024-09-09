‘We love you’: NewJeans mentions former ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin in their acceptance speech at 2024 The Fact Music Awards

NewJeans has shown public support for Min Hee Jin at the 2024 The Fact Music Awards. After a long power battle with HYBE, she has been dismissed as the CEO of ADOR. Although she had claimed that the decision was taken unilaterally, it was revealed that despite her removal from the CEO position, Min Hee Jin will continue to serve as NewJeans’ in-house director.

On September 8, NewJeans bagged four awards at the 2024 The Fact Music Awards. In their acceptance speech, they thanked former ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin. Danielle said, “We truly love and thank CEO Min Hee Jin, who always cherishes and protects us.”

The youngest member, Hyein, echoed her saying, “I want to say this again because it may be the last time but CEO, OUR CEO, we really really thank you; we love you, CEO thank you!”.

Other members nodded and clapped in agreement with their speech. However, the moment attracted significant attention. In particular, netizens were surprised to see them mention Min Hee Jin as CEO multiple times in their speech, despite her removal from the position.

On many online forums, fans started discussing the situation. While many believe the group is seemingly protesting against her dismissal, others think it’s just a way for them to show their gratitude towards Min Hee Jin. The fan opinions remain divided over the matter.

Meanwhile, following the announcement of Min Hee Jin’s removal as ADOR’s CEO, thousands of NewJeans fans sent letters to HYBE demanding her reinstatement. According to reports, the letters were addressed to HYBE’s current CEO Lee Jae Sang, new ADOR CEO Kim Joo Young, internal directors Lee Kyung Joon and Lee Do Kyung, and outside director Kim Hak Ja.

Reportedly, in the letters, fans expressed their worries about NewJeans’ future, mentioning that their success in such a short period is a result of perfect cooperation between the Min Hee Jin management and the production.

On the other hand, Min Hee Jin herself has opposed her removal from ADOR’s CEO position and stated that she will ‘fight will all her might’ until things change.

