Queen of Tears, Wonderful World, The Impossible Heir and more; pick your favorite ongoing K-drama

March is witnessing some amazing K-dramas being streamed like Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won’s Queen of Tears, Cha Eun Woo and Kim Nam Joo’s Wonderful World, Lee Jae Wook, Lee Jun Young and Hong Su Zu’s The Impossible Heir and many more.

Queen of Tears follows the journey of the queen of department stores and the prince of supermarkets as they navigate a marital crisis. However, amidst the turmoil, love miraculously begins to bloom once again. While in Wonderful World, a mother takes matters into her own hands after the legal system fails her in the aftermath of her son's tragic loss. She teams up with a mysterious individual who, despite coming from a wealthy family, faces a rough life following the loss of his parents due to a series of incidents. Together, they seek justice in their own way.

In The Impossible Heir, Kang In Ha (Lee Jun Young) discovers he's the illegitimate son of a wealthy conglomerate owner, prompting him to leave his life of poverty behind. Despite his newfound status, he's shunned by his family. With his childhood friend Han Tae Oh (Lee Jae Wook), they devise a scheme to seize control of the company and elevate their social standing. While in Wedding Impossible, a tale of conflicting desires unfolds as wealthy heir Lee Do Han (Kim Do Wan) proposes a sham marriage to actress Na A Jeong (Jeon Jong Seo), despite his homosexuality. Rising star A Jeong, eager for the opportunity, agrees, but complications arise when Do Han's ambitious younger brother, Lee Ji Han (Moon Sang Min), steps in to sabotage the relationship, unable to accept their fictitious union.

Along with these, multiple K-dramas are on air right now. Pick your favorite from the poll below!

