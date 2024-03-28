Cheer Up’s Bae In Hyuk and The Veil’s Kim Ji Eun in talks to lead upcoming historical drama Check in Hanyang; Report

Bae In Hyuk, known for Cheer Up, My Roommate is a Gumiho, and more is in talks to join hands with actress Kim Ji Eun, known for My Veil, One Dollar Lawyer, and more.

Bae In Hyuk and Kim Ji Eun reported to join hands for new period drama Check in Hanyang

On March 26, a popular South Korean media outlet reported that Bae In Hyuk will join as lead for the upcoming romance drama Check in Hanyang. Additionally, reports updated that actress Kim Ji Eun will team up with him to star as the female lead in this romance drama.

Fans await to witness this new on-screen pair’s acting synergy.

More about Check in Hanyang

Meanwhile, Check in Hanyang will unfold a romantic saga shrouded in much turbulence set in the backdrop of Joseon. Hong Deok Su, a woman conceals her true identity by disguising herself as a man and joins Yongcheonru, the largest guesthouse in Joseon.

There three other men join her and the drama unravels a gripping story of the youth of that era who rise to the top with their passion and skills while overcoming many setbacks like the political warfare of the kingmakers.

Actress Kim Ji Eun will transform into Hong Deok Su and lead the story to the end, while actor Bae In Hyuk will join her as one of three men.

Check in Hanyang will reportedly be produced by WEMAD, a production house that earlier helmed dramas like The Red Sleeve (2021), Heartbeat (2023), and Love Scene Number (2021).

The drama is gearing up for pre-production currently, as soon as that is completed it will kick off the filming schedule. Other details about Check in Hanyang will be revealed with time.

Meanwhile, the rising actor Bae In Hyuk has already earned a name for himself since his debut in 2019. He is best known for starring in At a Distance: Spring is Green (2021), My Roommate is a Gumiho (2021), Under the Queen’s Umbrella (2022), Cheer Up (2022), The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract (2023), and more.

On the other hand, Kim Ji Eun embarked on her TV journey in 2016. Since then she has been actively working in many dramas like Strangers from Hell (2019), Doctor Prisoner(2019), The Veil (2021), One Dollar Lawyer (2022), Longing for You (2023), and more.

