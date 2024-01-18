Wonderful World: Nevertheless' Yang Hye Ji to play Cha Eun Woo's close friend in upcoming drama

Yang Hye Ji is set to join Cha Eun Woo as a close friend in the upcoming MBC drama Wonderful World, enhancing the on-screen dynamics. The series, featuring a stellar cast including Kim Nam Joo, Kim Kang Woo, and Lim Se Mi, is scheduled to air on MBC's Friday-Saturday lineup in March. As anticipation builds, the drama is in its final production stages.

Yang Hye Ji joins Wonderful World as close friend to Cha Eun Woo

On January 17th, Yang Hye Ji's managing agency, Awesome ENT announced her participation in MBC's highly anticipated drama, Wonderful World, set to premiere in March.

Renowned for her versatility, Yang Hye Ji steps into the role of Soo Jin, a skilled tufting craftsman characterized by an easy-going charm. Her character also adds depth as a close friend to Seon Yul, portrayed by Cha Eun Woo.

This casting reaffirms Yang Hye Ji's prominence in the industry, building on her impressive track record in previous dramas like Rich Family's Son, Big Issue, Attempted Love, and I'll Visit You When the Weather is Nice.

Notably, her venture into genre works, including Ghost and Sweet Home 2, showcases her ability to navigate diverse roles. Fans eagerly anticipate witnessing Yang Hye Ji's unique charm and exceptional acting skills, adding another layer of intrigue to the unfolding narrative of Wonderful World.

More details about Wonderful World

Wonderful World is an upcoming South Korean television series set to premiere in March 2024, airing on MBC TV every Friday and Saturday. The show features a stellar cast, including Kim Nam Joo as Eun Soo Hyun, a renowned psychology professor and writer; Cha Eun Woo as Kwon Seon Yul, a mysterious individual navigating a challenging life; Kim Kang Woo as Kang Soo Ho, successful anchorman and Soo Hyun's husband; and Im Se Mi as Han Yoo Ri, owner of a select shop and a supportive figure in Soo Hyun's life.

The series revolves around a mother, Eun Soo Hyun, who takes matters into her own hands to seek justice when the legal system fails her after the tragic loss of her son. The narrative promises a gripping exploration of justice, resilience, and personal strength. Additionally, Wonderful World will be available for streaming on Disney+ in selected regions, expanding its reach to a global audience.

