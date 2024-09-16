Brave Girls’ Yujeong deletes ‘lovestagram’ photos with ex-boyfriend Lee Kyu Han; actor deactivates account post-breakup

The popular K-town couple Yujeong and Lee Kyu Han, who broke up just a few days ago, have once again made headlines by sweeping their couple moments from Instagram. The former Brave Girls member has erased all ‘lovestagram’ photos from her Instagram account while Lee Kyu Han has deactivated his account.

On September 16, 2024, the former K-town couple, in the aftermath of their recent breakup, made big changes to their social media presence.

Lee Kyu Han, in a shocking move, deactivated his Instagram account hence removing every trace of their relationship altogether. On the other hand, Yujeong erased all the ‘lovestagram’ photos from her Instagram account hence, similar to the Longing For You actor sweeping off all of their couple moments.

Yujeong initially had kept her famous swimming pool photo seemingly taken by Lee Kyu Han however, now she has removed it as well.

For the unversed, Lee Kyu Han and Yujeong have been dating since last year and had confirmed dating in September 2023. They have been in the public eye ever since as they were quite active in sharing lovestagram photos.

Their relationship became the talk of the town when Yujeong left Brave Girls and turned a new leaf in her career as a soloist. Lee Kyu Han supported her as he used to interact with her posts during this time. Furthermore, they continuously shared snaps from their trips together.

The couple was reported to have broken up on August 26 and soon they confirmed the sad news. It was noted by them that Lee Kyu Han and Yujeong had decided to part ways on good terms and have decided to remain friends. The couple had an 11-year age difference and had met for the first time on the variety show Haven’t You Been Here Before?

In other news, Kyu Han will soon be seen playing the role of Jang Tae Gyu in Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young’s fantasy romance The Judge from Hell.

