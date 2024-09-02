The Judge from Hell main poster OUT: Park Shin Hye, Kim Jae Young, and more are entangled in world of crime and punishment

The Judge from Hell is one of the most-awaited fantasy romance K-dramas of the year with South Korea’s leading actress Park Shin Hye starring in it alongside Kim Jae Young. Ahead of its premiere, The Judge from Hell has revealed the main poster with Park Shin Hye, Kim Jae Young, Kim In Kwon, Kim Ah Young, and more who all get entangled in a web of crime and punishment.

On September 2, 2024, The Judge from Hell revealed its main poster with the main leads Park Shin Hye as Kang Bit Na and Kim Jae Young as Han Da On along with other supporting cast including Kim Ah Young, Kim In Kwon, and more.

The main poster gives a glimpse into how Park Shin Hye’s Kang Bit Na’s demonic judgments and Kim Jae Young’s justice will overlap and complicate many lives. On top of the poster, Park Shin Hye’s Kang Bit Na, who is a demon from hell living among humans, looks fierce as she takes justice in her hands while below her, is a snapshot of Kim Jae Young’s Han Da On’s serious look adds to the tension.

Around them, we see Kim Ah Young as Lee Ah Rong, Kang Bit Na’s confidant and another demon from hell who helps her. Kim In Kwon is seen as Gu Man Do, Kang Bit Na’s assistant and a demon from hell who works with her at the Seoul District Office.

Furthermore, the poster also shows Kim Hye Hwa as Kim So Young, Lee Kyu Han, Kim Young Ok, and Kim Hong Pa.

Check out The Judge from Hell’s main poster here:

The Judge from Hell starring Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young is set to premiere on SBS on September 21, 2024, at 10 PM KST (6:30 PM IST) and will also be available for streaming on Disney+.

Park Shin Hye is one of the top South Korean actresses, who has been captivating audiences with her moving acting skills across movies and K-dramas. She was last seen in Doctor Slump and is best known for The Heirs, Pinocchio, Memories of the Alhambra, and The Doctors.

