'Brave through this long winter together': BTS' RM writes to fans commemorating 1 year since military enlistment; V echoes sentiment

BTS’ RM marked a significant milestone in his military journey on December 5, 2024, sharing a heartfelt message with ARMYs on Weverse to commemorate one year since his enlistment. As the group’s leader, RM has remained a pillar of support for his fans, even while fulfilling his mandatory military service. In his letter, RM reflected on the passage of time, the changes over the past year, and his deep longing for his fans.

He began with a simple question, "How are you all doing?" acknowledging the oddity of asking at a time when so much has changed. He continued, "In just four days, it'll mark one year since I enlisted," a reminder of how quickly time flies. RM expressed regret about not being able to spend Christmas with ARMYs, offering only a brief greeting through his documentary (RM: Right People, Wrong Place). Still, he reassured fans that his heart was with them, saying, "I hope you'll believe and feel that my heart, sincere as it always is, is right there with you."

RM also reflected on the passage of time, admitting that even though he’s been away from the other members, he feels like they’ve grown closer. "Lately, I've been talking with the members more often. Oddly enough, it feels like we've grown a little closer than we were when we lived, breathed, and spent time together daily," he shared. This sentiment highlighted the unique bonds they share, even when apart from each other.

Advertisement

He then expressed his feelings of longing for the fans, simply saying, "I miss you." RM, always the thoughtful leader, reassured fans that despite the time remaining in his service, he was already preparing for the year of his discharge in 2025, hoping to make it more meaningful. "Let’s stay healthy!" he urged, emphasizing the importance of well-being and the pain of loneliness. He concluded with a warm note, "Let’s brave through this long winter together—hahaha."

Echoing his leader’s sentiments, V, who enlisted alongside RM, shared his own words of longing and connection, remarking, "It's really like this. Copy and paste the same sentence (the same sentiment)." His comment showed the deep camaraderie and shared emotions between the septet members, as both navigate their military service while staying connected to their beloved ARMY.

ALSO READ: BTS' V and RM are ONLY Asian artists to be mentioned in 2024 Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Honor Roll