BTS' 2015 hit DOPE becomes their 9th music video to surpass 800 million views after Dynamite, DNA, IDOL, and more

BTS has reached yet another impressive milestone in their career. Their chartbuster DOPE, which was released back in 2015, has now surpassed a whopping 800 million views on YouTube. This marks the group's 9th music video to do so.

According to the latest updates, on January 1, 10:40 AM KST, the music video for DOPE exceeded an impressive 800 million views on YouTube. As of now, the MV has garnered a whopping 800,033,312 views and 9.3 million likes. It was released back on June 23, 2015. So it took the MV around 9 years, 6 months, and 8 days to hit the view count on YouTube.

In addition, this is the group's 9th music video to surpass 800 million views. Their previous hits like DNA, IDOL, Dynamite, Butter, Fake Love, Boy With Luv, Blood Sweat & Tears, MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix), all have exceeded the number on YouTube.

Congratulations BTS on yet another new achievement!

Back in 2015, DOPE arrived as the fifth track and second single for their third mini-album The Most Beautiful Moment in Life Pt.1. It also appeared in the CD 1 in their first compilation album The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever.

The song also has a Japanese version which was featured in their second Japanese studio album Youth. The music video for DOPE was the first from BTS' discography to reach 1 million likes. As of October 25, 2016, it was the first MV by the group to exceed 100 million views. The song also ranked high on global music charts. It peaked at No.3 on Billboard's World Digital Singles chart.

On the work front, BTS' last album Proof arrived back in 2022. They have not made a comeback since due to the members' enlistments. Currently, SUGA, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are completing their mandatory military service. They are set to be discharged in June.

On the other hand, Jin and J-Hope have already returned home after completing their 18-month-long enlistments. The group is now expected to make a comeback after June. They are also rumored to go on a world tour in 2026.

