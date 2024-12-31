BTS’ V celebrates 29th birthday amid military service; visits fan events and treats unit soldiers
BTS' V visited a coffee shop celebrating his birthday in a special way. Read on to find out what the K-pop idol did!
V from the popular K-pop group BTS’ turned 29 this year. The beloved K-pop idol celebrated his birthday amid his ongoing military service. Although he could not do anything extravagant, the K-pop star was spotted at a coffee shop along with his unit members. The venue was hosting his birthday as part of their fan project.
On December 30, BTS’ V visited the Compose Coffee branch near his base, where a special birthday project organized by his Korean fanbase was taking place. During his visit, he personally collected 50 sets of coffee to share with his unit members as a gesture of appreciation. Taehyung also expressed heartfelt gratitude to his fanbase for their thoughtful efforts in celebrating his birthday.
The fanbase had prepared a generous event, offering free coffee, cookies, and cake to soldiers, complete with customized V-Day cup sleeves and stickers to mark the occasion.
V, or Kim Taehyung, made his debut as a member of BTS alongside RM, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, Jin, and Suga. In 2023, V officially debuted as a solo artist with the album Layover, accompanied by the music video for the title track, Slow Dancing. The album also included pre-release singles titled Love Me Again and Rainy Days.
V was featured in the music video for IU’s latest song, Love Wins All, in which he played the role of her love interest. Additionally, he released an English digital single titled FRI(END)S, along with a music video. The song quickly gained attention from fans and has since garnered over 200 million streams on Spotify.
The artist also recently released a song titled Winter Ahead featuring Park Hyo Shin on December 3, 2024. The song managed to chart in the prestigious Billboard Hot 100. Moreover, he released another holiday track titled White Christmas alongside the legendary Bing Crosby. It is the new version of the iconic song featuring the vocals of Taehyung and the late singer Bing Crosby.
