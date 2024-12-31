BTS' Jimin becomes FASTEST K-pop soloist to earn RIAA double platinum with Who making it his second song to do so

BTS' Jimin continues to prove why he is a star soloist. With his latest album, MUSE, the K-pop idol has achieved an unprecedented standard of success. Now, the title track, Who has been certified RIAA platinum. With this, he has now set two new records.

According to updates on December 31, Jimin is now the fastest K-pop soloist to earn a RIAA platinum in the US. He has achieved the feat with his chart-topping solo hit Who. In addition, he is also the only K-pop solo act to surpass 2 million unit sales in the United States on two of his songs. Previously, another chartbuster, Like Crazy, also earned the RIAA platinum certification.

Congratulations Jimin!

Who was released as the title track for Jimin's sophomore solo album MUSE. The song was unveiled on July 19, accompanied by a cinematic music video. The profound lyrics seemingly explore the singer's feelings toward an idealized romance. This imaginary person captivates his thoughts day and night; however, he is unable to find her in real life. As he grows impatient, frustration and anger fill his heart. The music video better captures his emotions. It also features a great contemporary performance by Jimin, who is known for his artistic moves.

Watch the music video here:

Apart from Who, Jimin's second solo album MUSE also features six more songs: pre-release Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. LOCO), and B-sides like Rebirth (Intro), Interlude: Showtime, Slow Dance (feat. Sofia Carson), Be Mine, and Closer Than This. Each track was carefully produced to capture the versatility of this album. Undoubtedly, MUSE is so far the most dynamic release under the BTS member's solo discography. The EP ranked high on music charts and achieved outstanding commercial success, further solidifying his career as a global K-pop star.

Jimin is currently completing his mandatory military service. Back in December, he enlisted for the same through the 'buddy system' with his bandmate Jungkook. He is now set to be discharged in June 2025 after completing his 18-month-long service as an active-duty soldier. Following his return, he will reunite with the other BTS members for a possible group comeback.

