BLACKPINK's Lisa's rumored beau Frédéric Arnault spotted enjoying her Moonlit Floor performance at Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025; Watch

BLACKPINK's Lisa's rumored boyfriend Frédéric Arnault was spotted enjoying her performance at the Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025. The K-pop idol made headlines with her energetic solo stage and her rumored beau was there to support her till the end.

On December 31, Lisa performed in her home country for Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025. Fans who attended the concert spotted her rumored boyfriend Frédéric Arnault among the crowds. He was seen enjoying her performance, especially Moonlit Floor, a song that is speculated to be referring to him in the lyrics. A few clips and photos of him have been shared on social media platforms.

In the videos, Frédéric is seen being escorted by the bodyguards inside the venue. He looked happy and comfortable among the supportive crowd. Shortly later, fans spotted him clapping and cheering for Lisa. BLINKs and Lilies couldn't help but praise his 'supportive boyfriend' attitude.

In addition, the French businessman was also spotted meeting the K-pop star's parents in Thailand ahead of her performance.

Lisa completely captivated fans with her performance in Bangkok. At the year-end festival, she took the solo stage, presenting energetic performances to hits like ROCKSTAR, New Woman, MONEY, LALAISA, and Moonlit Floor. She was also seen interacting with her fans in Thai. Her stage at the Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025 was much anticipated and needless to say the K-pop star didn't disappoint.

On the work front, Lisa has currently two highly-anticipated projects in the pipeline. Her first solo album ALTER EGO is set to arrive on February 28. On the other hand, she is also set to make her acting debut with The White Lotus Season 3. It will premiere on February 16 on HBO and MAX. In 2024, she reached a new high in her solo career. Back in June, she made her highly-anticipated solo comeback with ROCKSTAR. Following the success of the single, she released New Woman in collaboration with Spanish singer Rosalia. The K-pop star ended her 2024 release schedule with Moonlit Floor. The song created much buzz as many speculated that through the lyrics, she "soft-launched" her relationship with Frédéric Arnault.

