BTS' 2017 hit Spring Day sets record as FIRST song ever to spend 8 consecutive years on MelOn's Year-end Top 100 chart

BTS is truly unstoppable. Spring Day, their one of the biggest hits ever, has now reached a new milestone for the very first time in K-pop. The song was released almost 8 years ago but continues to rank high on music charts.

As per the latest update, Spring Day is now the first and only track to spend 8 years on MelOn's year-end top 100 chart, from 2017 to 2024. Only a few months ago, it set a new record as the first song ever to surpass 1 billion streams on the platform. With this latest achievement, the group once again showed their talent for creating powerful music that stayed relevant for years.

Congratulations BTS on this remarkable achievement!

Back on February 13, 2017, BTS released Spring Day as the title track for their popular album You Never Walk Alone, a repackaged version of Wings. The emotional ballad track is known for having heart-touching lyrics. It was speculated that the song partially mourned the tragic Sewol ferry disaster that shocked the world back in 2014. Through its melancholic tune, Spring Day remembered those young lives lost in the tragedy. The song was a massive success globally and remains one of BTS' greatest hits of all time.

The music video also reached a milestone as the fastest in K-pop, reaching 10 million views on YouTube. The septet earned many accolades with this song including Golden Disc Awards, MelOn Music Awards, and more.

Watch the music video for Spring Day here:

On the work front, it is rumored that BTS will make a comeback this year after all the members are discharged from their military service in June. As per many reports, the group will possibly embark on a world tour at the end of this year or 2026, following their highly-anticipated new album release.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Let's not...': BLACKPINK's Jennie shares honest thoughts on signing more artists to her solo label ODD ATELIER