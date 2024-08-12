BTS at Paris Olympics: Thai weightlifter Duangaksorn Chaidee flaunts being ARMY with Chimmy and Cooky hairpins during match

In a delightful twist at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Thai weightlifter Duangaksorn Chaidee has captured the hearts of viewers not only with her impressive performance but also with a charming accessory that has stolen the spotlight. During the women’s +81kg weightlifting competition on August 11, Chaidee’s colorful hairpins, a nod to BTS’ popular BT21 characters, became a talking point across the globe.

The competition, held at 6:30 PM Korean time, saw fierce contenders including Korea’s Park Hye Jeong, China’s Li Wenwen, and Chaidee herself. Park Hye Jeong delivered a remarkable performance with a total lift of 299kg, earning her the silver medal with a snatch of 131kg and a clean and jerk of 168kg. Li Wenwen took gold with a total of 309kg, while the bronze went to Campbell Emily of the UK with 288kg. Chaidee, who was a notable rival to Park Hye Jeong at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games, finished in 6th place with a total of 272kg.

However, it was Chaidee’s choice of accessories that drew considerable attention from fans and media alike. As she concentrated on lifting the barbell, her hairpins became the unexpected star of the show. The hairpins featured BT21 characters; a collaboration between BTS and Line Friends. One pin showed Cooky, a pink rabbit character symbolizing Jungkook, and the other featured Chimmy, a yellow-hooded puppy representing Jimin. The BT21 characters, crafted with the involvement of all seven BTS members, have become a global phenomenon, symbolizing their personal touch in every design aspect.

Advertisement

The sight of BTS-themed hairpins on the Olympic stage prompted a flurry of excitement among Korean netizens and ARMYs. Comments flooded in, with viewers expressing their amusement and affection. “Are they so cute!” one fan remarked, while another shared, “I laughed while watching it in real time.” This blend of Olympic athleticism and pop culture created a memorable moment that resonated widely.

Chaidee’s choice to wear these vibrant hairpins was not just a fashion statement but a heartwarming fangirl gesture that bridged the world of sports and entertainment. As she competed with grace and focus, her BT21 accessories provided a whimsical touch that captivated audiences and highlighted the intersection of global pop culture and international sports.

ALSO READ: BTS' SUGA deeply reflecting after DUI incident with no plans of leaving team; group to resume activities in 2025: Report