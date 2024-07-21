Jimin's MUSE Review: BTS member's second solo album explores nuanced journey of love and self-discovery with finesse

Album name: MUSE

No. of tracks: 7

Release date: July 19

Artist: Jimin, Pdogg, LOCO, Sofia Carson

Producer: GHSTLOOP, Evans, Tommy Brown, Mr. Franks, Arcades, Ayo the Producer, Kofo, Jon Bellion, Pete Nappi, Tenroc

About Jimin’s new album MUSE

Venturing out from the shadow of a globally renowned band is no easy feat, yet BTS’ Jimin managed to shine brightly with his debut solo album, FACE, last year. Navigating the treacherous waters of a sophomore album is an even tougher challenge, especially while fulfilling South Korea's mandatory military service. Despite the odds, Jimin, like his BTS peers, turns the improbable into reality with his meticulous and artful approach to music.

On July 19, BTS' Jimin unveiled his much-awaited second solo album, MUSE, while continuing his military service. Available in BLOOMING and SERENADE editions, the album dives deeper into Jimin's creative evolution, expanding on the introspective themes of his debut.

With standout tracks like Smeraldo Garden Marching Band, featuring Loco, and the heartfelt dedication to ARMYs, Closer Than This, led by the main track Who, MUSE showcases Jimin’s growth and artistic journey. Even as he fulfills his military duties, Jimin maintains a profound connection with his fans through this evocative release.

Our review of Jimin’s second solo album MUSE

Unlike FACE, which delved into darker, more introspective territories, MUSE embraces a lighter, more playful energy. MUSE is a stunning evolution of Jimin from his debut solo project, FACE. The album opens with the captivating pulse of Rebirth (Intro), setting a magical tone that resonates throughout the seven tracks. Where FACE was a moody introspection, MUSE flips the script with a blend of exuberance and vulnerability, offering a more playful yet profound exploration of love and longing.

The initial half of MUSE sparkles with joy and lightness. Tracks like Smeraldo Garden Marching Band channel a vibrant carnival spirit reminiscent of The Beatles’ iconic album, while Slow Dance partners Jimin with Sofia Carson in a sensuous R&B duet. This section captures the giddy thrill of new romance, imbued with brass flourishes and playful lyrics.

Transitioning into the second half, the tone shifts to sultrier and more contemplative sounds. Be Mine pulses with Afrobeat rhythms, while Who reflects a search for clarity amid romantic confusion. The album closes with Closer Than This, a heartfelt ode to ARMY that bridges the emotional distance Jimin feels while serving in the military.

1. Rebirth (Intro)

In Rebirth (Intro), Jimin opens MUSE with a pulse-pounding heartbeat and shimmering notes that weave a spellbinding allure. Jimin’s voice, tinged with longing and hope, dances with the rhythm of a new beginning. The track sets a spellbinding tone for the album, blending vulnerability and anticipation as Jimin searches for the elusive thrill of true love.

2. Interlude : Showtime

Interlude : Showtime bursts with vibrant energy, capturing Jimin’s exuberance as he introduces his fictional band with playful flair. The track’s oompah brass and lively rhythm set a joyful tone, mirroring the upbeat spirit of a carnival. Jimin’s charismatic MC role adds an extra layer of fun, seamlessly leading into the infectious Smeraldo Garden Marching Band.

3. Smeraldo Garden Marching Band

Smeraldo Garden Marching Band bursts with vibrant joy and whimsy, channeling the spirit of classic Beatles exuberance. Jimin’s playful energy, paired with Loco’s dynamic rap verse, creates a festive atmosphere where love feels both exhilarating and lighthearted. The track’s infectious cheer and lively brass elements make it a delightful anthem of romance and celebration.

4. Slow Dance

In Slow Dance, Jimin and Sofia Carson's voices intertwine in a sensuous ballet, crafting a dreamy nocturne of romance. With a soft fingerpicked guitar and celestial brass, the track effortlessly glides into a realm of intimate allure. Their harmonies are as smooth as the dance they describe, promising a night of tender connection and shared rhythm.

5. Be Mine

In Be Mine, Jimin effortlessly blends Latin guitars with Afrobeat rhythms, crafting a sultry, night-time serenade. His confident plea for mutual desire blends seamlessly with vibrant rhythms, transforming the track into a seductive dance under the moonlight. It’s an intoxicating call to love, wrapped in a groove that’s both bold and irresistible.

6. Who

Jimin’s Who navigates the labyrinth of longing with a nostalgic nod to 2000s R&B. His heartfelt lyrics explore the confusion of searching for a soulmate, capturing the ache of unanswered questions and the frustration of love's elusive nature. The track’s soulful melody and introspective tone make it a perfect highlight in MUSE.

7. Closer Than This

Closer Than This is a heartfelt, earnest ode to BTS’ ARMY, brimming with Jimin’s tender promises. Released just after his military enlistment, it’s a bittersweet reminder of his undying connection with his fans. The track’s gentle melody and emotional lyrics highlight the depth of Jimin’s affection, blending nostalgia with hopeful anticipation.

In conclusion, MUSE masterfully balances exuberant joy with deep introspection, offering a cohesive and polished exploration of love’s multifaceted nature. True to its description, tt’s a testament to Jimin’s growth as an artist and his ability to navigate the complexities of emotion with grace and creativity.

