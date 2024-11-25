BTS becomes 1st K-pop group to have all members debut in top 10 on Billboard 200 as Jin sweeps No. 4 with Happy

BTS’ Jin has just set a new record in his thriving solo career. His first solo album, Happy, debuted in the top 10 of the Billboard 200. This is the first time the K-pop idol has entered this prestigious music chart, marking a special moment in his solo career. On the other hand, with this, all seven BTS members have now debuted in the top 10 of this chart.

On November 24, Billboard revealed that Jin’s Happy has finally debuted at No. 4 on this week’s Top 200 Albums Chart with 77,000 units, including 10.53 million on-demand streams and 66,000 pure sales.

This marks the BTS member’s first solo entry on this prestigious chart, and he also joined his bandmates for the highest album debuts by a K-pop artist on Billboard 200. In addition to this, all seven members of the groups have now entered the top 10 on Billboard 200. They are the first K-pop act to achieve this impressive milestone.

Congratulations Jin!

On November 15, Jin made his highly anticipated solo comeback with his first solo album, Happy. A pre-release titled I’ll Be There was unveiled on October 25, setting the backdrop for the forthcoming EP’s success.

Jin’s first solo album features a total of six songs, including the title track Running Wild, pre-release I’ll Be There, Heart on the Window with Red Velvet’s Wendy, Another Level, Falling, and I Will Come to You.

While Happy is reigning on Billboard 200, the title track Running Wild has also debuted on the UK’s Official Singles chart (equivalent to Hot 100 in the United States).

Watch the music video for Running Wild now:

Back on June 12, Jin became the first BTS member to return home from the military. The following day, he celebrated the group’s 11th debut anniversary with the fans. Soon after, he resumed his solo activities, particularly showing interest in variety show appearances.

Following the success of his first solo album, Happy, Jin is now getting ready for his upcoming guest appearance on the Netflix show KIAN’s Bizarre BnB. He will also be seen in an episode for another travel show, Handsome Guys.

