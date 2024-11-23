'How could you give me such a gift?': BTS' Jimin pens heartfelt note to fans for daesang win at 2024 MAMA Awards; Jungkook shows surprise

On November 22, 2024, BTS' Jimin made history at the 2024 MAMA Awards in Osaka, as the first soloist since 2018 to be awarded the prestigious Fans' Choice of the Year Daesang, presented by Lovely Runner star Byeon Woo Seok. This win further cements Jimin's status as one of K-pop's most beloved solo artists, especially as he continues his military service with the 5th Infantry Division alongside groupmate Jungkook.

Jimin, humbled by the honor, shared his heartfelt gratitude with fans on Weverse (a fan communication platform), expressing disbelief over receiving such a significant gift while enlisted in the military. “I’m a soldier, yet I’m winning a grand prize. How could you give me such a gift?” he wrote, his words reflecting the deep connection he shares with his devoted ARMY. His emotional message resonated with fans worldwide, solidifying the bond between Jimin and his supporters.

Take a look at Jimin's message here;

In his post, Jimin excitedly looked forward to the future, promising more music and performances upon his return. “I’ve been having a lot of conversations with Jungkook lately about what songs and performances to share with you after my discharge,” he shared, hinting at upcoming collaborations. He added, “When the day comes that I can repay you all, presenting the best stage will be the greatest gift.” His desire to meet fans as a more refined version of himself shows his determination to continue growing for his ARMY.

Fellow BTS member Jungkook, who also won Best Male Solo and Best Dance Performance Male Solo, at the event, responded playfully to Jimin’s message with lighthearted comments on Weverse, further endearing the duo to fans. Their playful exchange, filled with the Korean lingo “beongbeong” (meaning “stunned”), delighted the ARMY, as did the supportive words from Jin and J-Hope.

This Daesang win is part of BTS’ ongoing dominance at the 2024 MAMA Awards, where Jimin, along with Jungkook, RM, and V, collectively earned seven awards in the Fans’ Choice (Bongsang) category. These wins are especially meaningful, as they highlight the everlasting impact of BTS' music and the unwavering love of their fans.

