Weekly Hallyu Newsmakers: Song Joong Ki welcomes 2nd child with wife, BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Lisa, ENHYPEN confirm Coachella 2025 attendance

The K-content world received some breaking news this week. Song Joong Ki became the father of a daughter, after the birth of his son in 2023. In other news, BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Lisa, and ENHYPEN are set to take over the Coachella 2025 stage as leading K-pop acts. Meanwhile, after a long-going feud with HYBE, Min Hee Jin has finally resigned from her internal director position at ADOR.

Coachella 2025 confirms three highly-anticipated K-pop acts

Following ATEEZ and LE SSERAFIM’s 2024 performances, K-pop fans were eagerly looking forward to the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. On November 21, the organizer announced that Jennie and Lisa will return as soloists on April 13&20, and April 11 & 18 respectively. Back in 2019, the duo performed as BLACKPINK with fellow bandmates Jisoo and Rose. In addition, ENHYPEN is also set to make their debut at Coachella. They are set to take the stage on April 12 and 19.

Ailee announces marriage to Singles’ Inferno’s Choi Si Hun

In other news, singer Ailee, known for her strong vocals, has announced a big decision in her life. Her agency confirmed that she is set to tie the knot to her boyfriend Choi Si Hun on April 20, 2025. The singer also personally shared the good news on her fans cafe, expressing deep affection and gratitude towards the Singles’ Inferno star. Back in May this year, the couple acknowledged their relationship publicly.

Min Hee Jin leaves ADOR

On November 20, shocking everyone, Min Hee Jin, through her legal team, announced that she had resigned from her internal director position at ADOR. She also shared her plans to terminate her shareholder contract with HYBE, claiming that the company has violated the agreement she signed.

Meanwhile, just an hour after announcing the news, she unfollowed NewJeans on Instagram. Her action led many to worry about the girl group’s future. Many even criticized her for ‘abandoning’ the quintet after ‘using’ them for her own gain in the feud with HYBE.

Just a month ago, she was reappointed as the internal director of ADOR after her dismissal from the CEIO position.

NewJeans’ Hanni’s bullying allegations fail to qualify as workplace harassment

In a bombshell live back in September, Hanni shocked everyone by claiming that a manager of a HYBE group asked the members to ‘ignore’ her after seeing her in the hallway. Later, it was revealed that the group was none other than ILLIT, who had been accused by Min Hee Jin of copying NewJeans.

Following this, Hanni was summoned to the National Assembly as a witness. However, the Ministry of Labor ruled out that her claims do not qualify as workplace harassment. They listed several reasons - the labor office pointed out that the payments Hanni receives are more profit-sharing than wages for labor, and she also does not have fixed working hours or locations. These points prevented her from qualifying as an employee, hence it was difficult to proceed with her allegations of workplace harassment.

In addition, the Ministry of Labor also noted that Hanni and the alleged manager share an equal contractual agreement with HYBE, thus nullifying the point of the hierarchical relationship.

Song Joong Ki welcomes second child wife Katie Louise Saunders

On November 20, Song Joong Ki became the father of a daughter with his wife Katie Louise Saunders. The K-drama heartthrob shared the good news with the fans from Rome.

“I’m incredibly grateful to announce that we’ve been blessed with another beautiful baby. Our lovely princess was born healthy, and both my wife and our baby are doing well and resting,” he penned. Back in June 2023, the couple welcomed their first child - a son after tying the knot in January of last year.

