New K-pop power couple? BLACKPINK’s Jennie and SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu’s similar phone cases give rise to dating rumors

BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s dating life is one of the most trendy K-pop topics among the fans. From BTS’ V to BIGBANG’s G-Dragon, the K-pop idol has been linked to many of her colleagues. This time, she is giving rise to dating rumors with SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu, after netizens noticed their similar phone cases.

BLACKPINK's Jennie and SEVENTEEN's Mingyu spark dating rumor

Recently, fans pointed out that in SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu’s recent Instagram posts, the phone case he used seems to bear striking resemblance with Jennie’s. In particular, one user took to X (Tiwtter) and shared a collage of their photos with the same phone cases with the caption: “this means one thing in Korea," indicating their romantic involvement.

The tweet quickly went viral and fans flocked to share their thoughts on the speculation. Many refused to believe the rumor saying that they may have gotten the phone cases from the same store and it’s not uncommon.

Meanwhile, others are hoping for it to come true, even tagging them as the ‘visual power couple’.

Here’s the post that gave rise to Jennie and Mingyu’s dating rumor:

More about Jennie's past relationship history and rumors

BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s dating life has always been the talk of town. Previously, she was linked to BIGBANG’s G-Dragon and most recently to BTS’ V.

However, the only time the dating rumor was confirmed by agencies was when she was linked to EXO’s Kai. The duo were confirmed to be dating for a few months before they went their separate ways in 2019. Since then, the SOLO singer has never publicly addressed the other dating rumors.

Jennie's recent activities

Jennie is a member of YG Entertainment girl group BLACKPINK. After expiring her individual contract with the said agency, she launched a solo label ODD ATELIER (OA). The K-pop idol hasn’t had an official solo release in a while, but she hinted that an album is on the cards soon.

Meanwhile, recently, she got caught in an indoor smoking controversy while in Capri, Italy. In an apology letter, she admitted to vaping indoors and asked for forgiveness for her actions. However, she is still being criticized by netizens for the incident.

Know more about Mingyu

Mingyu is a member of the popular boy group SEVENTEEN, formed by HYBE’s subsidiary PLEDIS Entertainment. He debuted with the group in 2015 and quickly rose to popularity, thanks to his very charming looks, stage presence, and dancing and rapping skills. He is a part of the group’s hip-hop unit, also consisting of S.Coups, Wonwoo, and Vernon.

