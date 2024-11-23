BTS' FAKE LOVE music video surpasses 1.3 billion views; becomes septet's 6th MV to do so alongside Dynamite, DNA, and more
BTS continues to cement their legacy as global superstars, reaching another monumental milestone on YouTube. On November 22, at approximately 9:20 p.m. KST, the music video for their 2018 hit FAKE LOVE surpassed 1.3 billion views. This achievement makes it the group’s sixth music video to cross the billion-view mark, standing proudly alongside DNA, Boy With Luv, Dynamite, MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix), and IDOL.
Originally released on May 18, 2018, FAKE LOVE is the lead single from BTS' critically acclaimed third studio album, LOVE YOURSELF: Tear. The video’s journey to this milestone spanned over six years, six months, and four days, a testament to its enduring impact on fans worldwide.
Blending emo hip-hop, grunge-rock, and electropop, FAKE LOVE explores themes of heartbreak, loss, and identity. Its haunting lyrics delve into the painful realization of a love that was never genuine, echoing the overarching narrative of the Love Yourself series: true love begins with self-love. The song’s gripping chorus, dynamic instrumentals, and emotive performances struck a chord with listeners, earning widespread praise and several accolades, including Song of the Year at the 2019 Korean Music Awards.
The music video, directed by Choi Yong Seok, is a visual masterpiece interweaving BTS' fictional narrative universe with powerful choreography and mesmerizing aesthetics. From cascading sand to a fiery inferno, each frame is symbolic of emotional turmoil and transformation, making it a fan favorite and an artistic triumph.
Watch the music video for BTS’ track FAKE LOVE here.
The success of FAKE LOVE extends beyond YouTube. It became BTS' first song to break into the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, debuting at number 10, and went on to achieve platinum certifications in both South Korea and Japan. Its live debut at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards marked a historic moment, earning global acclaim for its electrifying performance.
With FAKE LOVE joining the billion-view club, BTS once again prove their unparalleled ability to create timeless music that resonates deeply with audiences. ARMYs across the globe continue to celebrate this milestone, solidifying the song’s place as an iconic chapter in BTS’ storied career.
