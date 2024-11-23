BTS' FAKE LOVE music video surpasses 1.3 billion views; becomes septet's 6th MV to do so alongside Dynamite, DNA, and more

Explore All Fashion Categories

Samantha Ruth Prabhu gives us cues on how to layer up in style this winter with her Rs 20,500 multicolored jacket

Best dressed celebs of the week: Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani and more divas who’ve set the fashion bar high

Mrunal Thakur serves Friday night inspo in maroon waistcoat top and denim jeans but her Rs 3,10,725 Miu Miu bag is main character

Deepika Padukone vs Tamannaah Bhatia fashion face-off: Who styled Gauri & Nainika floral dress better?

Ananya Panday’s black dress worth Rs 67,115 can be your ultimate cocktail night pick this wedding season

Sonam Kapoor styling cropped blazer with quirky shirt might look confusing but it means serious business but with side of sass

Kiara Advani’s sporty look in white track pants and jacket can be another addition to everyday fashion wardrobe

How to get rosy makeup look for the wedding? Janhvi Kapoor shares a glimpse that will make you look radiant without being over-the-top

Kareena Kapoor serves mix of cool and class in sage green blazer paired with wide-leg denim jeans