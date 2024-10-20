BTS' fans find uncanny resemblance between Jin's new look and THIS character from Boys Over Flowers

BTS' Jin's new hairstyle has led many fans to compare his look with Boys Over Flowers' Kim Hyun Joong's look. Jin will be releasing his first solo album Happy on November 15. Fans eagerly await to see what the eldest member has in store with his solo music venture.

On October 18, BTS' Jin's album Happy's concept pictures were released. Fans were quick to compare his new look with the Boys Over Flowers character Yoon Ji Ho who is played by Kim Hyun Joong.

Boys Over Flower is a 2009 romantic comedy series which is known by every K-drama fan. The drama is based on a Japanese comic and tells the story of Geum Jan Di who belongs to a poor family but gets an opportunity to be a part of a prestigious school for the wealthy. Here she meets the notorious F4 which consists of the most good-looking and most powerful future inheritors of big business. Directed by Jeon Ki Sang, Lee Min Ho, Gu Hye Son, Kim Hyun Joong, Kim Bum and Kim Joon take on the main roles.

BTS' Jin and J-Hope have been discharged after completing their mandatory military service.

Since military discharge, Jin has been showing his sense of entertainment and love for his fans at the same time through the variety shows Relax and Rest, Kian’s Bizarre B&B and BTS Run spin-off Run Jin which is his solo entertainment show.

With his latest release, the Super Tuna special version, Jin once again proved not only his singing abilities but also his humor. Jin is known for being one of the most hilarious idols.

In the past, Jin has impressed fans with solo projects like The Astronaut featuring Coldplay, Epiphany, Awake, Abyss and many more. These tracks showcase his emotional singing and vocal skills. This will be the first time Jin will be releasing a solo album.

