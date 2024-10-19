BTS' Jin blends musician and corporate employee persona in new Imagine concept photos and clip for 1st solo album Happy; See here

BTS’ Jin has delighted fans by unveiling a new set of concept photos and a video clip for his debut solo album Happy, this time showcasing the Imagine version. Released on October 19 by BIGHIT MUSIC, the multimedia presentation continues to build anticipation for the album's November 15 release. The Imagine concept brings a unique blend of Jin’s musician and corporate employee personas to life, portraying him in a warm, formal attire within a nostalgic office setup. In the captivating video clip, Jin is seen working on music notes at a '90s-style computer, channeling a charming mix of retro and contemporary vibes.

Take a look at it here;

The Happy album was announced on October 14, setting the stage for a musical journey with six distinct tracks. Each song offers its own sound while staying true to a band-oriented style, reflecting Jin’s quest for happiness through heartfelt lyrics and inviting tones. The album's core message revolves around finding joy and comfort, inviting listeners to join Jin on an emotional exploration of happiness.

The official tracklist, revealed on October 16, includes the main track Running Wild, along with I'll Be There (the pre-release single), Another Level, Until It Reaches You, Heart on the Window, and In Yearning/Longing. Among the exciting details, fans were thrilled to learn about the collaboration with Red Velvet’s Wendy on Heart on the Window, adding a dynamic element to the album. The pre-release single, I'll Be There, is set to drop on October 25, giving fans a taste of what’s to come.

Advertisement

Fans have been able to pre-order Happy since October 15, with the album offered in three unique versions: Journey, Imagine, and Navigate. The pre-order period runs until November 14, with the album available through both online and offline retailers. Additionally, it can be pre-saved on various streaming platforms, including Spotify and YouTube, allowing fans to prepare for the album's highly anticipated launch.

Jin, as BTS’ eldest member, has charmed audiences with his warm vocals and charismatic persona over the years. With Happy, he invites fans to experience his reflections on joy and personal growth. The album promises to be a heartfelt journey, offering a deeper look into Jin’s evolution as an artist, while capturing the essence of his pursuit of happiness.

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jin reminds ‘You are Loved’ in 1st visual clip for debut solo album Happy ahead of Nov 15 release; WATCH