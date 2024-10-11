BTS' Jin entertains with fun and colorful Super Tuna special music video; Watch

BTS' Jin dropped the special version of his viral track Super Tuna. The original track and music video was released in December 2021 to mark his birthday. After 3 years, Jin released a special extended version of the track which is a hit among fans. The idol has been actively interacting with fans and making appearances on variety shows since his military discharge.

On October 11, BTS' Jin released the special version of his solo hit Super Tuna. Maintaining the vibe of the original version, Jin appeared in the special version with all his hilarity and fun. In one scene, he even proposes to the Tuna and asks it to bite into his bait. Even when Super Tuna was initially released in 2021, it took the BTS fandom by storm due to its humorous absurdity.

Watch BTS' Jin's Super Tuna special version below.

BTS member Jin was discharged from the military on June 12. BTS members reunited for the occasion and came to receive him. Fans rejoiced as they got to see a glimpse of all the members together again. The rest of the members, including RM, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, are currently fulfilling their mandatory military service.

He has been showing his sense of entertainment and love for his fans at the same time through the variety shows Relax and Rest, Kian’s Bizarre B&B and BTS Run spin-off Run Jin which is his solo entertainment show.

BTS is one of the biggest K-pop groups in the contemporary times. They are known for their meaningful lyrics, catchy music, energetic performances and thematic music videos. Blood, Sweat and Tears, Dynamite, Butter and ON are some of their hit tracks. While the group initially had a hard time earning fame and success as they belonged to a small company, they have now become a global brand.

