BTS' Love Yourself in Seoul gets triumphed by Lim Young Woong's I’M HERO - The Stadium as highest grossing concert film in South Korea

BTS' film Love Yourself in Seoul slipped to the 2nd position as the highest-grossing concert film in South Korea as Lim Young Woong's I’M HERO - The Stadium took over. Lim Young Woong is a popular South Korean singer known for songs like Warmth and My Starry Love.

Lim Young Woong's HERO - The Stadium became the biggest box office hit. It beat BTS' 2019 film Love Yourself in Seoul which was previously the highest-grossing concert film in South Korea. The film has attracted 343,334 moviegoers since its release this August. The film has accumulated sales of approximately 9.7 billion won (9.7 billion U.S. dollars) so far.

Lim Young Woong is a popular South Korean ballad and trot singer who made his mark on the Korean music industry. Back in September 2023, he sold out IM HERO 2023 tour within mere minutes. The singer who debuted with his first single Hate You, in 2016, is a household name in South Korea and rightly so. He participated in the TV Chosun reality show Mr. Trot, winning it and rising to fame.

The first name that comes to mind when one thinks of contemporary K-pop is BTS. While the group initially had a hard time earning fame and success as they belonged to a small company, they have now become a global brand. The group BTS celebrated their 11th debut anniversary earlier this June. While RM, SUGA, Jimin, V and Jungkook are currently fulfilling their mandatory military service, Jin was discharged on June 12 and celebrated the event with fans and on October 17, J-Hope also completed his service.

Over the years, BTS have impacted and entertained fans through their music and content.They are known for their meaningful lyrics, catchy music, energetic performances and thematic music videos. Blood, Sweat and Tears, Dynamite, Butter and ON are some of their hit tracks.

