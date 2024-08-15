BTS’ global power: Jungkook’s Standing Next to You ft Usher to be featured on Dancing With the Stars Season 33 premiere on Sept 17

BTS’ Jungkook’s global influence knows no boundaries. He continues to demonstrate why he is considered one of the top K-pop idols of all time. His smash-hit solo track Standing Next to You feat Usher is now going to be featured on the premiere episode of Dancing With the Stars Season 33.

Although Jungkook is currently away in the military, his songs continue to reach milestones. On August 14, the popular American show Dancing With the Stars took to their official Instagram and unveiled an exciting teaser for the upcoming season 33 premiere.

In the clip, hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough can be seen showing off their slick moves to Jungkook’s Standing Next to You feat. Usher. The full episode will be out on September 17, kicking off the Dancing With the Stars Season 33.

As soon as the teaser was posted, ARMYs flocked to Instagram to express their excitement as the BTS maknae’s hit solo made it to the world stage.

Watch the Dancing With the Stars Season 33 teaser here:

Released on November 3, 2023, Standing Next to You is the third single from Jungkook’s debut solo album GOLDEN and also its title track. The powerful lyrics talk about the singer’s promise to stand by someone through thick and thin.

To better express his thoughts, the Seven singer also unveiled an energetic music video, showcasing his outstanding dancing skills. Upon its release the song became a massive hit, breaking many records and earning top spots on global music charts.

On November 13, 2023, with 81.6 million streams, the track debuted atop Billboard Global 200. A day later, it also claimed the no.5 spot on the chart’s Hot 100, further solidifying Jungkook’s status as a global star.

Watch the performance video for Standing Next to You feat. Usher here:

On the work front, following his solo debut, Jungkook enlisted in mandatory military service, accompanying bandmate Jimin. On June 7, 2024, he released a new song titled Never Let Go for BTS FESTA 2024. He is now set to hold a solo exhibition starting in August, showcasing unreleased photos, accessories, outfits, and more from his GOLDEN era.

