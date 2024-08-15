BTS’ SUGA DUI case: Did HYBE react to demands of rapper’s withdrawal from group? Find out

Following SUGA’s DUI incident, a new fan war has started online. Many netizens demanded his withdrawal from the group, while others urged ARMYs to unite to protect the septet. Amid the chaos, a Korean media outlet reported that HYBE dismissed the speculation of the rapper leaving the boy band.

On August 14, Korean media outlet YTN published a report covering HYBE’s supposed reaction to demands of SUGA’s withdrawal from BTS. According to the report, the company has stepped up and dismissed rumors saying that the talks of the rapper’s exit from the group are all unfounded.

The agency emphasized that they plan to maintain the boy band as it is despite the ongoing DUI case. Addressing fans’ concerns, HYBE reiterated that they plan to apologize and put their utmost effort to mend the rift between ARMYs.

YTN has since deleted the article they published covering the supposed response.

Amid the ongoing chaos surrounding SUGA’s drunk-driving case, a fan war started when many shared posts with trending hashtags asking for the rapper’s removal from BTS. Some anti-fans even allegedly sent wreaths in front of HYBE with their demands.

As the fan rift reached its climax, many came to support SUGA, voicing strong opposition against such rumors. They also started posting with the BTS member’s song Snooze lyrics, “Everything will be okay”, clarifying that it wasn’t ARMYs who sent the wreaths.

Fans have called for unity among them in order to protect SUGA and BTS from further speculation.

For the unversed, SUGA recently got caught in a DUI incident after he was spotted driving an electric scooter under the influence of alcohol. On the night of August 6, he fell from the scooter in front of his house. A nearby patrolling officer came to assist him and noticed the alcohol smell. He was shortly taken to the local police station and after an initial statement, was escorted back to his house.

The matter took a turn when reports emerged about SUGA’s high blood alcohol content at the time of the incident. Although the police have reiterated the exact figure can’t be confirmed, it has been revealed his blood alcohol level was high enough to get his license revoked.

