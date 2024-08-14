BTS’ Jimin’s new track Who creates history by becoming first K-pop solo song to spend 3 straight weeks in top 25 on Billboard Hot 100

Jimin, the famous K-pop singer and member of BTS who recently made a solo comeback with his album MUSE has created another history with the lead track Who. Jimin’s lead track Who from MUSE has become the first ever K-pop track by a soloist to spend straight 3 weeks on Billboard Hot 100.

On August 13, 2024, Billboard revealed that Jimin’s hit new track Who topped at number 24 this week on the Billboard Hot 100 chart marking its consecutive third week on it. It was revealed hence, Who has become the first-ever K-pop solo song to spend 3 consecutive weeks in the top 25 on the Billboard Hot 100 in its entire history.

The historic moment makes Jimin the first K-pop soloist to ever achieve such a big feat in the history of Billboard Hot 100. Meanwhile, Who debuted on the Hot 100 at number 14 initially.

The reign of Who does not end here as Who has stayed strong on other noted Billboard charts as well, at number 2 on Global Excl. US chart and number 5 on the Global 200 chart. Who also emerged at number 20 on the Streaming Songs chart.

Additionally, Jimin’s album MUSE remained at the number 2 spot on the Billboard World Albums chart for its third week on it and emerged at number 14 on Top Album Sales. Jimin also emerged as number 25 on this week’s Billboard Artist 100.

Meanwhile, Who was released as the lead track of his comeback studio album MUSE on July 19, 2024, at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST), accompanied by a captivating music video where Jimin is seen searching for love.

In other news, Jimin recently also unveiled a special live clip of Rebirth (Intro) and Slow Dance with Sofia Carson where the chemistry between the two was highly applauded.

Jimin and Jungkook were recently seen showing off buff physiques in a new update from the military amid enlistment as they posed together for a photo with fellow soldiers.

In other developments, Jimin and Jungkook’s travel show Are You Are?! also premiered on Disney+ on August 8 and the upcoming episode will also feature BTS member V.

