BTS grabs Best Male Squad of the Year award at The HallyuTalk Awards 2; Fans celebrate win

BTS wins Best Male Squad of the Year at The HallyuTalk Awards 2.0. The fan voted awards event saw the septet being celebrated once again for one of the most anticipated and participated categories, among the 15 that were presented.

Closing off their chapter 1 and stepping into a beautiful new one with endless possibilities, BTS has truly proven that the best is yet to come. The HallyuTalk Awards has presented another gem to add to the crown of the juggernauts who stand tall as some of the best in the industry. Being nominated alongside groups like SEVENTEEN, ATEEZ, Stray Kids, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, and NCT, who have stayed active in the music industry for their releases, the senior-most team has this one in the bag after a tough fight.

Watch their full win in The HallyuTalk Awards 2 announcement video below.

