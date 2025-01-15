Shim Hyung Tak and his BTS' Jungkook's lookalike wife Saya welcome their first child; know baby's name

Shim Hyung Tak, the South Korean actor, and his wife Saya have welcomed their first child. The couple announced the happy news with heartfelt words in a social media post and shared a glimpse of their baby. The couple previously gained much attention from fans for Saya’s resemblance with BTS’ Jungkook, which became a running fandom joke.

On January 15, 2024, Shim Hyung Tak took to Instagram to reveal that he and his wife Saya have welcomed their first child. Moreover, he also mentioned the name of their baby in the caption, “Hello Haru... Thank you for joining Mom and Dad's journey. From this moment on, we’ll always be here to protect you. We love you.” He also uploaded pictures of their child’s adorable tiny feet and hands.

Moreover, Saya also shared the wonderful news on her social media and said, “The moment has finally arrived. Words can't describe how deeply I love you. Our baby is named Haru. Thank you for coming into this world, Haru.”

Shim Hyung Tak tied the knot with his Japanese wife Saya Hirai in August 2023. With an age gap of 18 years, the couple has managed to garner compliments from fans for their loving relationship. Moreover, Saya especially became viral on social media platforms because of her uncanny resemblance to Jungkook of BTS. Fans of the K-pop star have grown fond of Saya and have been sending good wishes to the couple and their newborn.

Advertisement

Shin Hyung Tak has appeared in many projects which garnered him much fame in the South Korean industry. Some of the K-dramas that he starred in include The Road Home (2009), Three Sisters (2010), Welcome Rain to My Life (2012), You Are the Boss! (2013), Let's Eat (2014), Miss Mamma Mia (2015), and Touch Your Heart (2019), among others.

ALSO READ: Seo Ye Ji holds first fan meeting Fedora post Kim Jung Hyun dating scandal; shares highlights from event