BTS’ J-Hope, BOYNEXTDOOR’s Sungho celebrate V’s single FRI(END)S’ release with sweet gestures; Check out

BTS' V dropped the music video for his single FRI(END)S on March 15 at 1 PM KST, and it instantly became a sensation among fans, who flooded social media with celebrations for the idol and his song. However, the excitement wasn't limited to just fans. Fellow BTS member J-Hope, currently serving in the military, and BOYNEXTDOOR member Sungho, a known fan of V, also took to their respective platforms to join in the celebration of the release.

BTS’ J-Hope and BOYNEXTDOOR’s Sungho celebrate V’s release

On March 16th, BTS member J-Hope took to his Instagram to celebrate the release of fellow member V's single FRI(END)S. Known among fans for his unwavering love and support for the group, J-Hope made sure to showcase his support once again by posting a story featuring V's song along with a GIF. Fans were delighted to see J-Hope returning to social media to celebrate his fellow member's release and praised his creativity in selecting the GIF for the story, which read BFF.

J-Hope has consistently celebrated BTS members' song releases with appropriate color backgrounds that match the theme of the song, along with GIFs, showcasing his dedication and creativity. Fans were thrilled to see him extend this gesture to support V, his younger member currently serving in the military, for his release.

Not only J-Hope, but BOYNEXTDOOR's Sungho also expressed his support for V's release on the fan community app Weverse. In his message, he wrote, "V sunbaenim... Thank you for releasing the song," using "sunbaenim" to respectfully address someone senior in the industry. He also attached a photo of V from the music video. Given that BOYNEXTDOOR members are known fans of BTS, Sungho's gesture of support was not surprising but heartwarming.

More about V’s single FRI(END)S

FRI(END)S is a pop-soul R&B genre song with a sweet melody and a soothing rhythm. Its lyrics express the desire to transition from a long-standing friendship to a deeper relationship. Upon its release, the song swiftly ascended to the top of the iTunes charts worldwide.

According to BIGHIT MUSIC, by 7 AM KST on March 16, FRI(END)S had already secured the No. 1 spot on the iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 87 different regions. Shortly afterward, the single also claimed the No. 1 position on the iTunes Top Songs chart in the United States.

Watch FRI(END)S MV here-

