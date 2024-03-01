BTS' J-Hope continues excelling in mandatory military service as new photos of rapper emerge

Recent updates regarding BTS' J-Hope, who is currently fulfilling his military service, have surfaced. Photos capturing J-Hope enjoying his time in the military have surfaced online, generating significant buzz among fans who are eagerly awaiting the rapper's return.

BTS’ J-Hope continues thriving in the military

In April of last year, BTS' J-Hope commenced his military service as an active-duty soldier. Presently, he serves as an instructor at the Baekhosin Infantry Training Battalion situated in Gangwon Province. Shared photos depict J-Hope bonding with his fellow soldiers, sporting a radiant smile and flashing a peace sign with his fingers.

In recent reports, it's been revealed that J-Hope is currently serving as an assistant drill instructor at the army boot camp for the remainder of his mandatory military tenure. He has garnered recognition for his exemplary service in the military, particularly during his tenure as a platoon leader last year.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the return of J-Hope, who is expected to complete his military service and be discharged on October 17, 2024. Alongside fellow member Jin, who is also serving, fans are eagerly awaiting their return, as all seven members of BTS are currently enlisted. The group is anticipated to reunite in 2025, once all members have completed their respective military duties.

More about J-Hope’s recent activities

Fans can anticipate not only J-Hope's return from military service but also the release of his highly awaited solo album titled Hope on the Street Vol.1. The Arson rapper had been diligently working on this album before his enlistment. The album comprises six tracks and is scheduled to be released on the 29th of next month, adding to the excitement surrounding his comeback.

Advertisement

The album Hope on the Street Vol. 1 boasts collaborations with renowned artists such as Yoon Mirae, Gaeko from Dynamic Duo, Jungkook, and Huh Yunjin from LE SSERAFIM, enhancing its appeal to fans.

Moreover, Hope on the Street Vol. 1 is part of a special release accompanying the docuseries of the same title. The docuseries will highlight J-Hope's dance escapades across iconic cities, where he'll dive into various dance cultures and bond with local dancers along the journey. The first episode of J-Hope's docuseries is slated for release on Prime Video on March 27, with subsequent episodes premiering every Thursday and Friday thereafter.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS’ J-Hope drops highlight medley for HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 feat Jungkook, LE SERRAFIM’s Huh Yunjin, more