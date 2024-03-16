BTS' V tops iTunes in over 87 countries with FRI(END)S; Becomes first K-pop act to top the US chart in 2024

BTS' V is dominating the iTunes charts worldwide with his latest single. V, who recently dropped his eagerly awaited solo track FRI(END)S on major music platforms, has set a remarkable record by clinching the top spot on iTunes Worldwide in 2024. Accompanied by a mesmerizing music video on YouTube, the song has captivated audiences globally.

BTS’ V makes iTunes records

On March 15 at 1 PM KST, BTS’ V, currently fulfilling his military service, unveiled his solo digital single FRI(END)S. Almost instantaneously, the song soared to the top of iTunes charts globally. BIGHIT MUSIC reported that by 7 AM KST on March 16, FRI(END)S had ascended to No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in a staggering 87 regions. Furthermore, within the initial 24 hours of its release, the song achieved the top position in approximately 90 countries on iTunes.

Shortly afterward, the single also claimed the No. 1 spot on the iTunes Top Songs chart in the United States. Moreover, FRI(END)S made history by becoming the first song by a Korean/K-pop act to reach the number 1 position on US iTunes in 2024. V's latest release has captivated audiences with its compelling storyline, leading to a surge in streaming activity and solidifying its status as the song with the most number 1 spots on iTunes worldwide in 2024. This achievement surpasses Ariana Grande's previous record held by her song yes, and? (extended mix). The success of FRI(END)S extends globally, resonating with listeners across a wide range of countries.

More about FRI(END)S

Meanwhile, the music video for FRI(END)S has been rapidly accumulating views, reaching an impressive 7.2 million views on YouTube as of 11:55 AM KST on March 16. Released on March 15, the music video enchanted K-pop fans with its captivating visuals, featuring V alongside British actress Ruby Sear. Renowned British photographer and director Samuel Bradley directed the music video, further enhancing its allure.

Fans showered their adoration onto the song, propelling it to surpass one million views on YouTube at an astonishing pace, thus making it the fastest music video in 2024 to achieve this milestone. Initially, Ariana Grande dominated the charts with her comeback single Yes, and? released on January 12, reaching #1 on iTunes in over 76 countries. However, V's FRI(END)S has now surpassed this achievement, claiming the top spot in 87 countries and continuing to climb as stated.

V has previously demonstrated his musical versatility through collaborations, such as his feature on UMI's wherever u r. Furthermore, he made an appearance in IU's pre-release music video, Love wins all, directed by Uhm Tae Hwa.

Watch FRI(END)S MV here-

