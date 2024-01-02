aespa, BOYNEXTDOOR, ENHYPEN and &TEAM to perform at KROSS in Japan despite earthquake of 7.6 magnitude

aespa, ENHYPEN, BOYNEXTDOOR, &TEAM remain resolute in their commitment to perform at the scheduled KROSS K-pop concert in Japan despite concerns stemming from a recent 7.6 magnitude earthquake. KROSS assured safety, revealing that the site of concert is away from where the seismic activity took place.

aespa, ENHYPEN, BOYNEXTDOOR and &TEAM’s participation in KROSS

Despite concerns following a recent 7.6 magnitude earthquake in Japan, multiple K-pop artists, including aespa, BOYNEXTDOOR, ENHYPEN, and &TEAM, remain committed to performing at the scheduled KROSS concert.

Amidst deliberation, KROSS affirmed the event's continuation for January 2nd but highlighted a contingency plan. Should another earthquake occur within Aichi Prefecture, where the concert is set, cancellation or postponement might be considered.

Nagoya, the concert's venue, stands at a considerable distance of 250 kilometers (155.3 miles) from Ishikawa Prefecture, the site of the recent earthquake. The quake on January 1st caused casualties and prompted evacuations across several affected regions, with over 140 aftershocks reported by NHK.

As the situation unfolds, the determination of these K-pop acts to proceed underscores their commitment to their fans while acknowledging the ongoing seismic challenges faced in Japan.

An update of aespa, ENHYPEN, BOYNEXTDOOR and &TEAM’s latest engagements

aespa made a powerful return with their fourth extended play, Drama, released under SM Entertainment on November 10, 2023. The EP boasts six tracks, headlined by the powerful lead single, also titled Drama.

ENHYPEN's latest release, ORANGE BLOOD, stormed the global iTunes charts, signaling a triumphant comeback. Unveiled on November 17, the highly-anticipated mini-album features the title track, Sweet Venom, swiftly claiming top positions on iTunes charts across numerous countries. By November 18, it had secured No. 1 spots on iTunes Top Albums in 16 regions and topped iTunes Top Songs in 12 regions. The music video for Sweet Venom soared past 10 million views in just 21 hours, showcasing the septet's staggering popularity.

BOYNEXTDOOR debuted in May 2023 with the single album Who! Featuring Serenade, notable for Jaehyun, Taesan, and Woonhak's composition and lyrics, alongside Zico's creative input. They swiftly returned in September with the EP Why.., teased by a captivating black-and-white carousel-themed image. November saw the release of Fade Away, highlighting their versatility in collaborating for the Naver webtoon Garbage Time.

&TEAM’s journey has been marked by a whirlwind of accomplishments. From their debut EP First Howling: Me in December 2022, quickly followed by their fan-favorite track Scent of You, the group gained impressive sales and embarked on their first Japanese fanmeeting tour in 2023. Their releases continued with Blind Love for the NTV drama and the subsequent EP First Howling: We, featuring the title track Firework. Achieving milestones, including their first-anniversary event and topping charts with First Howling: Now, &TEAM has announced an extensive 2024 concert tour, showcasing their rapid rise in both Japanese and South Korean music scenes.

