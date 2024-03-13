Is BTS' V sharing his dance skills in military? Fellow recruit claims to have learned moves from idol in camp

On March 12, 2024, a user, referred to as X, shared a fascinating anecdote online about a soldier who purportedly learned dancing from BTS member V while serving in the same military unit. According to user @KTH_Facts, the original poster (OP) even uploaded an Instagram reel showcasing the dance choreography taught by the BTS star. Additionally, X mentioned that the fellow recruit claimed to be on vacation and enlisted on the same day as V and RM.

BTS’ V sharing dancing lessons in military

Typically, most South Korean military stations recommend that newly recruited personnel take a vacation within the first or second month after completing boot camp. Recruits are often granted a single "외박" excursion, which involves departing on Saturday morning and returning Sunday night to their military base, every three months. Additionally, they are allowed to utilize vacation time for up to 15 days.

Following boot camp and graduation, recruits typically have ample free time, including the opportunity to use their phones after work. Officers may adopt a more relaxed attitude, particularly depending on the base, as they perceive new recruits as long-term cadets.

Given this context, it's reasonable to assume that the BTS idol may have taken advantage of his vacation period after serving three months in the South Korean military. However, this assumption is based on the statement of his fellow comrade, who is allegedly enjoying his off-time.

On March 1, V earned an early promotion, advancing to the rank of Private First Class ahead of schedule. This prompted fans to speculate whether the idol had been "resting" after dedicating himself to rigorous training for several months. According to the website factsandetails.com, in the South Korean military, soldiers are typically only permitted to leave the base under specific circumstances, such as receiving a prize for surpassing certain standards. These standards may include achieving the title of Elite Soldier, earning a commendation from the Division Commander, or demonstrating exceptional marksmanship.

A user on X shared that the OP claimed to have learned dance moves from V at the training center. This update delighted BTS ARMY, eager for news about the Love Me Again singer-songwriter. Fans expressed their joy at the prospect of the musician also being on leave if his fellow comrade from the military is on vacation. OP has also stated that they will rejoin training with RM and V post-vacation.

More about BTS’ V

BTS' V is generating excitement among fans with his upcoming digital single, FRI(END)S, through a series of captivating promotional activities. On March 11, he delighted fans with a visually stunning flash video, providing glimpses into the song's theme and potential storyline. The video featured a poetic narrative and evocative imagery, hinting at a tale of farewell and romance, leaving ARMYs eagerly anticipating the full release.

