30 BTS quotes and lyrics to inspire their fans

BTS quotes serve as a beacon of inspiration, resonating deeply with people worldwide. Through their music, BTS uses language of kindness to consistently influence and uplift billions, fearlessly tackling societal issues and breaking down barriers. Their advocacy for self-love and acceptance has forged a strong bond among fans, forming an unwavering ARMY dedicated to their message. Throughout history, only a handful of bands have possessed the ability to truly impact and mobilize large groups of people with their uplifting lyrics and words.

Renowned for fearlessly addressing social issues in their music and embracing an unconventional style, BTS has emerged as the most successful K-pop band globally. Their heartwarming lyrics and powerful songs have empowered an ARMY of fans worldwide, transcending borders and cultures. BTS' famous quotes about life, motivation, passion, and more resonate deeply with fans worldwide. By confronting stereotypes and exploring themes like mental health, self-love, and social injustice, BTS inspires individuals to embrace their true selves and pursue their dreams with unwavering determination.

30 Best BTS Quotes Are:

Iconic BTS inspirational quotes

1. "I've had to accept that - that everyone cannot love me. Because when there's love, there's hate. When there's light, there's dark. But it was really hard to accept as an artist that there's a lot of people that hate me, but on the other side, there are many more people who love me. I think everyone goes through that."- RM

2. “If any of you feels lost in the face of uncertainty or the pressure of starting anew, don’t rush. Take a deep breath. You may find that any moment can be turned into opportunity.”- Jin

3. “I really want to say that everyone in the world is lonely and everyone is sad, and if we know that everyone is suffering and lonely, I hope we can create an environment where we can ask for help and say things are hard when they’re hard and say that we miss someone when we miss them.”- SUGA

4. “I feel like I live with a sense of mission. Rather than thinking, It has to be perfect! I do what I have to do, making sure I remember the really important and fundamental things and trust that the results will follow.”- J-Hope

5. “I hope you will never give up. Remember there is a person here in Korea, in the city of Seoul, who understands you.”- Jimin

6. “I urge you to listen to your heart. Things may feel a little difficult right now, but somewhere out there, luck and opportunity is waiting for you. I believe that.”- V

7. “Effort makes you. You will regret it someday if you don’t do your best now…don’t think it’s too late but keep working on it…it may take time, but there’s nothing that gets worse due to practicing…so practice. You may get depressed, but it’s evidence that you are doing good.”- Jungkook

8. "When something is delicious. It's zero calories."- Jin

9. "Tell me your story. I want to hear your voice, and I want to hear your conviction. No matter who you are, where you’re from, your skin colour, gender identity: speak yourself." -RM

10. “When things get tough, look at the people who love you! You will get energy from them.” - J-Hope

BTS lyrics quotes

1. "One day, the world stopped, without any warning. Spring didn't know how to wait, and thoughtlessly showed up anyway." — Life Goes On

2. “I believe in myself; My back hurts in order to let my wings sprout.”- Wings

3. "When the second hand and the minute hand overlap, the world holds its breath for a very brief moment. Zero O’Clock. And you're gonna be happy." - Zero O'Clock

4. “It’s alright to not have a dream… Who says a dream must be something grand? Just become anybody. We deserve a life. Whatever big or small, you are you after all.” - Paradise

5."Past the edge of cold winter, until the spring day comes again, until the flowers bloom. Please stay there a while longer please stay." — Spring Day

6. “Why do you keep trying to hide under your mask? Even all the scars from your mistakes make up your constellation… The me of yesterday, the me of today, the me of tomorrow, (I’m learning how to love myself) With no exceptions, it’s all me.” - Answer: Love Myself

7. "On days when you hate being yourself, on days you want to disappear forever, let’s build a door inside your heart. Once you open the door and enter, this place will wait for you." — Magic Shop

8. “One light is ambition; some light is rebellion.People's lights—all are precious. The deeper the night, the brighter the starlight”.- Mikrokosmos

9. “In the middle of the road, in the moment you want to give up, Shout out even louder: So what?” - So What

10. “Throw stones at me, We don’t fear anymore; We are, we are together bulletproof. Even if winter comes again; Even if I’m blocked off, I will still walk; We are, we are forever, bulletproof”- We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal

BTS funny quotes

1. “Jimin, You Got No Jams”- RM

2. “ In 2016 convert to Seokjin religion. If you convert, then you’ll have a prettier face, you’ll also have a new boyfriend and make lots of money.”- Jin

3. “Min Suga rap genius jjang jjang man bboong bboong”- SUGA

4. “I’m your hope, you’re my hope, I’m J-Hope”- J-Hope

5. “Hey, how much is this? Excuse me? Oh hey, you pretty.”- Jimin

6. “Hi guys. My name is V and I’m a good boy.”- V

7. “Night apple is poison apple. You know?”- Jungkook

8. “Lovely ARMYs! You’re so lovely! I’m so lovely! We’re so lovely! Lovely, lovely, lovely!”- Jimin

9. "I know her face but I don’t know her name. I know movie but I don’t know movie name."- Jungkook

10. “Do You Know BTS?”- SUGA

BTS quotes, whether funny, inspiring, emotional, or relatable, have a unique ability to uplift spirits regardless of one's mood. These uplifting quotes and uplifting lyrics serve as a sort of escape for fans as they go on a journey to find themselves. As fans eagerly anticipate the reunion of all seven BTS members—RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—who are currently serving in the military, expectations for their comeback in 2025 are soaring.

