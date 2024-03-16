Fans and critics laud BTS' V for celebrating diversity and inclusion in new FRI(END)S music video

BTS' V continues to demonstrate his commitment to diversity and inclusion in his latest music video FRI(END)S. Filmed in the UK, the video showcases various forms of love, including LGBTQIA+ couples, resonating deeply with fans worldwide. V's allyship stands out as commendable, reflecting BTS's ongoing support for marginalized communities.

BTS’ V lauded for diversity in inclusive FRI(END)S music video

BTS' V, also known as Kim Taehyung, has once again captured hearts and stirred emotions with the release of his latest pop single, FRI(END)S, and its accompanying music video. Departing from the conventional setting of K-Pop music videos, V took his production to the United Kingdom, allowing for a refreshing dose of diversity seldom seen in the genre.

The music video paints a poignant picture of loneliness amidst a world bustling with couples, with V's character navigating through this sea of love. What sets FRI(END)S apart is its celebration of diversity, showcasing a myriad of relationships spanning various ages, genders, and ethnicities, including LGBTQIA+ couples. This inclusivity struck a chord with fans, affectionately known as ARMYs, who expressed gratitude for V's portrayal of diverse love stories.

V's decision to feature such representation holds particular significance given the conservative landscape for LGBTQIA+ individuals. Despite legal strides in certain areas, societal attitudes and institutional barriers persist, making V's allyship all the more admirable.

Watch V’s FRI(END)S music video here;

Through their actions and messages, BTS members have consistently demonstrated solidarity with the LGBTQIA+ community, resonating deeply with fans worldwide. V's FRI(END)S stands as a testament to this ongoing commitment to inclusivity, sending a powerful message of acceptance and love to fans and beyond.

More about V’s FRI(END)S music video

BTS' V, once again captivated fans with his latest digital single, FRI(END)S, released on March 15, 2024. Accompanied by a mesmerizing music video featuring British actress Ruby Sear, the song added another layer of allure to V's discography. FRI(END)S is a sweet confession track filled with unexpected twists, captivating listeners with heartfelt lyrics, and V's soulful vocals.

Notably, the song broke records by reaching #1 on iTunes in numerous countries in 2024, showcasing V's immense popularity and the widespread appeal of his music. With FRI(END)S, V continued to showcase his artistic prowess and solidified his position as a global icon in the K-pop industry.

