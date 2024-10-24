BTS’ J-Hope grooves to BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ APT after throwing first pitch at Korean series baseball game; Watch

Everybody is vibing to BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ smash-hit catchy duet APT. It seems J-Hope is also one of us, and he couldn’t stop grooving when the song started playing at the stadium. Yes, he was spotted dancing to APT at the Korean Series baseball game, where he threw the first pitch for KIA Tigers.

On October 23, J-Hope arrived in style at the venue. Anticipation was high since the match was in his hometown Gwangju. Needless to say, the BTS member impressed fans with his first pitch for KIA Tigers. Shortly after, he was spotted enjoying the match from the gallery. Then, when Rosé’s APT started playing, he was seen vibing to the song, along with everyone else. He also casually showed off his hip-hop moves, absolutely keeping up with the beat.

Watch the clip here:

J-Hope was supposed to throw the first pitch for the KIA Tigers on October 22. However, due to the rainout, it was canceled, and the match with the Samsung Lions was postponed to October 23.

There was much excitement about the BTS member’s first pitch, as not only was the venue in his hometown, Gwangju, but it was also his first official activity after being discharged from the military.

J-Hope definitely didn’t disappoint fans and absolutely won loud cheers after throwing the first pitch. Later, he posted stories on his Instagram, showing that he was enjoying the match from the gallery.

Meanwhile, he only returned home on October 17, after wrapping up his 18-month-long mandatory military service. He received much recognition for his marksmanship and fiesta di skills, even bagging early promotions as a platoon leader and corporal.

Back in March, while still in the army, J-Hope released a six-track extended play titled HOPE ON THE STREET Vol.1. It arrived with a docu-series on Amazon Prime which also had six episodes following the BTS member’s passion for dance and journey across the world to meet street dancers.

Now, that he is back, fans are eagerly looking forward to his solo comeback soon. Meanwhile, he will reunite with all the BTS members in 2025 and resume group activities.

