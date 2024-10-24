Unstoppable Jungkook: BTS member’s Seven ft Latto becomes FIRST Asian song to hit 2 billion Spotify streams

With his debut solo album GOLDEN, BTS’ Jungkook reached some unprecedented milestones. The success of songs like Seven, Standing With You, 3D, and more not only marked a strong start to his solo career but also launched him as a talented global star. Now the pre-release Seven, which also features American artist Latto has entered the 2 billion club on Spotify.

According to the updates on October 24, Jungkook’s Seven featuring Latto has now amassed a whopping 1,996,981,123 streams on Spotify. With this, it is now the first Asian and K-pop song to reach this milestone ever.

This new update comes not too long after Seven set another huge record. Just 3 weeks ago, it became the most-streamed song by an Asian act even surpassing Jungkook’s own group’s BTS’ Dynamite.

Truly, he is unstoppable.

Seven is the smash hit pre-release song for Jungkook’s debut solo album GOLDEN. It was released on July 14, 2023, a few months ahead of the actual album’s release. The song featured Latto on the explicit version, while there’s also a clean version performed by the BTS member himself.

The lyrics of this upbeat track talk about the singer’s wishes to be with his loved one for seven days a week. With Jungkook’s tenor voice, Latto’s powerful rap, a catchy chorus, and a groovy performance, the song is perfect for setting the mood right.

In addition, the music video also features actress Han So Hee. The K-pop idol’s on-screen chemistry with the My Name star still lives rent-free in the hearts of fans. Apart from Spotify, Sevene reached remarkable milestones in many music charts including Billboard Hot 100, where it peaked at No. 1.

Watch the music video for Seven here:

Jungkook is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service, which he enlisted on December 12, 2023, alongside bandmate Jimin. Amid his service, On June 7, he released a new solo single titled Never Let Go, as the song for BTS FESTA 2024, celebrating the group’s 11 debut anniversary. He will most likely be discharged from the military on June 11, 2025, and reunite with the remaining BTS members.

