BTS’ J-Hope impresses fans with first pitch throw at Korean Series baseball game in Gwangju; cheers for KIA Tigers from gallery

BTS’ J-Hope returned to the stadium today to throw the first pitch for his home team KIA Tigers. The K-pop idol also arrived at the venue yesterday, but due to a rainout, his first pitch throw had to be canceled, while the game was postponed to today. Fans were initially disappointed but that is long gone after the rapper successfully threw the pitch today.

On October 23, J-Hope was seen arriving at the stadium in Gwangju with a warm smile on his face. Before entering he greeted the reporters and then arrived on the field in a KIA car. Facing the crowds in the gallery he bowed and waved. As the fans got ready to film the special moment, the BTS member successfully threw his first pitch for the KIA Tigers. The crowd erupted in cheers and clapped for him.

In addition, he looked absolutely handsome in his athleisure fit, baseball cap, and customized glove with his name engraved on it. Sometime later, J-Hope took to his Instagram and shared a few snippets from the game. He was seen cheering for KIA Tigers from the gallery.

There was much expectation about his first pitch today as not only it was at his hometown Gwangju, but also his first official activity since getting discharged from the military. Needless to say, the multi-faceted K-pop idol didn’t disappoint his fans.

Watch the clips here:

Previously, it was announced that J-Hope would throw the first pitch for the KIA Tigers at the Korean Series Baseball match on October 22. Subsequently, the BTS member arrived at the venue yesterday but it was canceled due to heavy rain.

Meanwhile, he has shown his love for the KIA Tigers, the Gewngju baseball team, on many occasions. For BTS song Ma City, he performed lyrics like, “I put in the KIA, start the engine, and bounce like crazy.”

On the work front, J-Hope might have a solo release soon, however, there’s no news about the same yet. Back in March, while still in the military, he released a six-track mini-album HOPE ON THE STREET Vol. 1 along with a docu-series of the same name.

On October 17, he returned home after 18 months of military service.

