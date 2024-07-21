BTS’ J-Hope receives shoutout from Yoon Mirae while performing NEURON at We The Fest 2024 with Tiger JK; watch

J-Hope and Yoon Mirae not long ago collaborated on the famous track NEURON. Recently, Yoon Mirae performed the song NEURON at We The Fest 2024 with her husband and rapper Tiger JK and gave a special shoutout to J-hope and said that they created the song with a “special message”.

On July 20, 2024, the famous South Korean rapper and producer Yoon Mirae performed with her husband and noted rapper Tiger JK at the famous music festival We The Fest 2024 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

On this day, Yoon Mirae gave a special shoutout to J-Hope of BTS while performing their collab track NEURON at the festival.

Yoon Mirae also opened up about her collab with J-Hope. She went on to say that she loved working on NEURON with the BTS rapper as they have “shared a special message” through the track. She recalled that NEURON gives a message that through music everybody is linked together.

Yoon Mirae added that “music is universal” and it knows no language or color and everybody can connect to music which is a wonderful thing.

Watch Yoon Mirae’s shoutout to BTS’ J-Hope and ‘special message’ of NEURON here:

Know more about J-Hope

J-Hope also known by his full name Jung Hoseok is one of the most noted South Korean rappers and dancers in the K-pop scene. He is a member of the worldwide famous K-pop boy band BTS.

J-hope is currently enlisted in the military as an active-duty soldier but he is set to be discharged on October 17, 2024. He started a 100-day countdown a while ago.

In other news, J-Hope gave a shoutout to bandmate Jimin for his latest release MUSE on Instagram along with leader RM.

In other news, J-Hope reportedly became neighbors with Gong Yoo and Kim Go Eun recently after buying 12 billion KRW penthouses.

Know more about Yoon Mirae

Yoon Mirae is a noted solo South Korean rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer. She marked her solo debut in 2001 under the name T as she released her first album As Time Goes By.

