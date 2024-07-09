BTS’ J-Hope counts down 100 days to military discharge; Jin says 'one day will feel like 48 hours' teasing him

J-Hope of BTS will be the next member in line to get discharged from the military. The K-pop idol just posted a while ago on his Instagram account counting down 100 days to his military discharge in October of this year.

In response, Jin also poked fun at him by posting on Weverse saying “One day will feel like 48 hours”.

On July 9, 2024, J-Hope of BTS took to his Instagram and posted a story counting down 100 days to his military discharge on October 17, 2024. This is a big moment for BTS and J-Hope fans as another boy band member will soon return home after completing his military service.

See BTS’ J-Hope’s story here:

Soon after, J-Hope posted his story, Jin who was recently discharged, posted on Weverse (online platform by HYBE for fans and artists interactions) poking fun at him. Jin in his Weverse post poked fun at J-Hope saying “Hey, Hoba, you said there are 100 days left” so now “one day will feel like 48 hours.”

See Jin’s Weverse post teasing J-Hope here:

Jin previously also posted on Weverse a few days ago gearing up for J-Hope’s return in which he advised him to work hard when he comes back as he is doing.

Meanwhile, a few days ago when Jin posted a new set of handsome selfies J-Hope along with BTS leader RM poked fun at the Astronaut singer.

J-Hope had enlisted in the military on April 18, 2023, as an active duty soldier.

Know more about J-Hope

J-Hope also known as Jung Hoseok is a rapper, singer, songwriter, dancer, and member of the worldwide famous K-pop boy band BTS.

J-Hope marked his solo comeback not long ago with the album HOPE ON THE STREET VOL. 1 alongside the lead track NEURON featuring Gaeko and Yoon Mirae on March 29, 2024. The BTS member also released a documentary series of the same name on March 28, 2024, which encapsulates J-Hope’s journey as a dancer.

