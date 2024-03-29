BTS' J-Hope paints a monochrome world with colors of hopes, dreams in comeback MV NEURON with Gaeko, yoonmirae

BTS' J-Hope has just dropped his latest musical solo album. On March 29th at 1 PM KST, the talented BTS member unveiled his special album titled HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1, along with the accompanying motion picture for the title track.

BTS member and solo artist J-Hope has just unveiled his special solo album, HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1, which includes the title track NEURON featuring Gaeko and Yoonmirae. NEURON is a throwback hip hop tune that delves into the motivations driving the artists and the significant role they play in their lives, likening them to "neurons."

Interestingly, NEURON also pays homage to J-Hope's former dance crew from Kwangju, sharing its name. Serving as the lead track of HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1, the song mirrors the artist's personal journey, as depicted in his documentary series, HOPE ON THE STREET.

The six-track mini-album was highlighted in a press release for its wide range of sounds and emotions, demonstrating J-Hope's versatility and depth as a musician. Notable features include bandmate Jungkook on i wonder, as well as collaborations with Benny Blanco and Chic's Nile Rodgers on lock/unlock. Additionally, there's a dance mix of what if featuring Jinbo the SuperFreak, and NEURON which includes contributions from South Korean hip-hop veteran Gaeko of Dynamic Duo and yoonmirae.

Alongside the album release, viewers can delve deeper into J-Hope's artistic origins and street dance background through a six-part docuseries titled HOPE ON THE STREET, which premiered earlier this week on Prime Video.

