BTS' J-Hope's new collaborative song LV Bag plays at Paris Fashion Week; Jung Hoseok trends on X

BTS‘s J-Hope attended the Louis Vuitton’s F/W 2025 Menswear fashion show at Paris Fashion Week on January 21. He looked dapper in a cool outfit, which made the fans awestruck at his beauty. However, the thing that got everyone surprised the most was the unveiling of a brand new collaboration track with Don Toliver called LV Bag during the show.

The song was created solely for the show, but fans have been anticipating an official release ever since the song started circulating online. The track was played during the conclusion of the show as the creative director Pharrell Williams went around the stage, greeting various show attendees, including J-Hope. Pharrell Williams is the one who produced the groovy song of Don Toliver featuring J-Hope. In the show, he also revealed his collection with Nigo, the designer of HUMAN MADE.

Fans praised the song and said, "J-Hope is full of surprises." Some talked of wanting the song in their Spotify playlist, while others wanted an official MV release of the same. Following the event, 'JUNG HOSEOK' and 'jhope' trended on X (formerly Twitter). The new song and the BTS rapper's insane visuals were all over social media. He donned a brown t-shirt, blue baggy jeans, a blue and brown printed shirt, and a black hat and shoes. He also topped the look off with a brown Louis Vuitton bag.

Advertisement

Earlier, J-Hope posted a video on Instagram, which included him working on a song in the studio. He captioned the post as "New music on the way. 2025.03", where the date probably indicated March to be the month when he'll release the new creation. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for further updates regarding the song.

J-Hope is currently also gearing up for entertaining the crowd with an electrifying show at Paris Fashion Week's charity event, Gala des Pièces Jaunes 2025, on January 23. After his schedule in Paris ends on January 23, he will be preparing for his upcoming big show—his HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour, starting with the Seoul leg, which will take place on February 28, March 1 and March 2, 2025.

ALSO READ: J-Hope signs autographs for fans ahead of Paris gala; BTS ARMY concerned about K-pop idol's privacy