'Ask RM': Pharrell Williams responds to questions about unreleased collab with BTS' leader teased in 2022

In a recent video interview released on November 13, 2024, legendary producer Pharrell Williams addressed a lingering question that has had BTS ARMY buzzing for nearly two years: Will the ever awaited collaboration with BTS’ leader RM be released? The curiosity stems from a highly anticipated project teased back in 2022 during a joint interview between Pharrell and RM for Rolling Stone, where the duo hinted at working on music together.

When asked directly about the status of the collaboration, Pharrell William’s response was candid and left fans seeking more clarity. "You have to ask RM," he said with a playful smile, before elaborating on the project's unexpected turn. “What I was gonna put it out on, I changed gears and ended up doing something completely different. So all the music that I have from all the different collaborations for that project are there. The songs were great, but the project itself I felt like wasn’t right.”

While Pharrell’s answer was cryptic, it seemed to confirm that the track featuring RM do exist, yet remains unreleased due to a shift in direction for Pharrell's project. This revelation, however, did not sit well with some fans. The BTS ARMY, known for their passionate support of the group, took to social media to voice mixed reactions. Many expressed frustration, wondering if the promised collaboration would ever see the light of day.

On the other side, RM, known for his artistic integrity and carefully crafted releases, embarked on his own solo journey in 2022. His debut album, Indigo, released in December 2022, was a soulful exploration of his twenties, featuring notable collaborations with artists like Erykah Badu and Anderson .Paak. Then, in May 2024, while serving his mandatory, military duty, he unveiled his second studio album, Right Place, Wrong Person, an introspective body of work delving into themes of alienation and longing.

As of now, RM recently unveiled his first-ever solo documentary film RM: Right People, Wrong Place. Until then, fans remain hopeful that this much-speculated collaboration will one day surprise the world, adding another chapter to the unique creative synergy between two visionary artists.

