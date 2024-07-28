BTS’ Jimin overtakes Lisa’s ROCKSTAR with 70 million Spotify streams for MUSE title track Who in its debut week

BTS’ Jimin recently released his highly-anticipated solo album MUSE. The title track Who is especially contributing to the K-pop idol’s newfound success in his solo career. His artistry has landed him the biggest 2024 debut on Spotify by a K-pop act, surpassing BLACKPINK’s Lisa, bandmate Jungkook, and more artists.

BTS’ Jimin dominates biggest 2024 Spotify debut by K-pop act list with MUSE track Who

According to recent updates, Jimin’s superhit track Who has already amassed 70.12 million first-week streams on Spotify, becoming the biggest debut by a K-pop act on this platform in 2024.

With this impressive achievement, the BTS member’s latest title track has surpassed BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s comeback single ROCKSTAR (39 million first-week streams), bandmate Jungkook’s FESTA 2024 song Never Let Go (34.78 M), and V’s digital single FRI(END)S (31.48 million streams).

Meanwhile, on the list of biggest Spotify debuts in 2024, Jimin’s MUSE pre-release track Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. LOCO) has also secured the 2nd spot with a whopping 42.94 million first-week streams.

Congratulations Jimin!

Jimin surpasses RM, Stray Kids, and more artists with Who’s first-week Spotify streams

Aside from Jimin’s domination and the other artists following him closely, many other K-pop acts also earned impressive spots on the biggest 2024 Spotify debut list.

BELIFT LAB’s rookie girl group ILLIT is in sixth with Magnetic (22.11M first-week streams), Stray Kids’ Chk Chk Boom from their latest album ATE has 22.09M debut streams, at no. 8 and 9 BTS leader RM’s solo tracks LOST! (17.64 million) and Come back to me (17.40M).

Finally, the 10th spot has been bagged by aespa’s Supernova (16.41M) from their latest album Armageddon.

More about Jimin’s MUSE and title track Who

On July 19, Jimin unveiled his highly-anticipated full-length album MUSE accompanied by its title track Who. A pre-release Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. LOCO) was already released on June 28.

Aside from these two tracks, his sophomore album also features 5 more including Rebirth (Intro), Interlude: Showtime, Slow Dance (feat. Sofia Carson), Be Mine, and Closer Than This. In particular, Who kind of captures the BTS member’s raw, honest yet desperate emotions for an idealized love, with whom he is yet to meet.

