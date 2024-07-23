BTS’ Jimin captivates with spellbinding vocals and performance of Who from MUSE at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon; Watch

BTS’ Jimin who has taken every fans’ breath away with his latest comeback album MUSE has finally marked the TV debut of his lead track Who.

Jimin on July 22 at 11:35 PM EST performed Who from MUSE for the first time ever on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Jimin showcases spellbinding vocals and performance of Who on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The highly awaited performance by Jimin of his latest track Who from his solo comeback album MUSE has been revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Since Jimin is currently enlisted in the military, he had pre-recorded this performance of Who previously. The performance was simultaneously uploaded by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon's YouTube channel.

Jimin utterly captivates audiences with spellbinding vocals, visuals, choreography, and performance in his first performance of Who from MUSE. As expected, Jimin’s Who performance is a statement to his namesake as one of the best performers in K-pop. His stage presence leaves one entirely entranced.

Watch Jimin’s first-ever performance of Who from MUSE on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon here:

In other news, Jimin has unveiled 6 new remix versions of the track Who from MUSE under the remix album titled Who (Remixes).

Jimin dropped his second studio comeback album MUSE on July 19, 2024, at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST). The album features a total of 7 songs, including Who, Smeraldo Garden Marching Band featuring Loco, Be Mine, Closer Than This, Slow Dance featuring Sofia Carson, Rebirth (Intro) and Interlude: Showtime.

Know more about Jimin

Jimin also known by his full name Park Jimin is a singer, songwriter, dancer, and a member of the worldwide famed K-pop boy band BTS.

He enlisted in the military last year on December 12, 2023, alongside BTS member Jungkook.

Jimin and Jungkook are set to unite for fun adventures in their upcoming travel show called Are You Sure?! which is set to premiere on August 8, 2024, worldwide on Disney+. New episodes will follow weekly till September 19.

In other news, MUSE debuted at number 1 on the Oricon daily album chart, next day of its release.

