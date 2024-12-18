BTS' Jimin's Who makes history as longest-charting song by K-pop soloist this decade on Billboard Hot 100

BTS' Jimin continues to set new records with his latest title track Who. The song has now scripted history as the longest-charting by a K-pop soloist of this decade on the Billboard Hot 100. With this, the BTS member managed to overtake his own bandmate Jungkook, who also had a similar record on the chart previously.

According to updates on December 17, Jimin's Who has now spent 21 consecutive weeks on the Billboard Hot 100. With this, it is now the longest-charting song by a Korean soloist this decade on the chart. The K-pop idol's title track has managed to overtake his own group song Butter, My Universe, and bandmate Jungkook's Standing Next to You.

On the other hand, overall, Jimin's Who is now the fourth longest-charting song by a K-pop act on Billboard Hot 100, following BTS' Dynamite, PSY's Gangnam Style, and FIFTY FIFTY's Cupid.

Congratulations Jimin!

Released on July 19, 2024, Who is the title track for Jimin's sophomore solo album MUSE. The immaculate lyrics of the song explore the singer's feelings toward an idealized love. He is captivated by the thoughts of someone he loves but someone he has never met in real life. The latter verses of the song talk about how he grapples with agony as this imaginary person doesn't want to come forward. The cinematic music video captures great scenarios and a phenomenal performance by Jimin.

Jimin's second solo album MUSE is the most versatile release in his discography. Apart from the title track Who, it features six more songs- the pre-release Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. LOCO), Rebirth (Intro), Interlude: Showtime, Slow Dance (feat. Sofia Carson), Be Mine, and Closer Than This.

This EP marks a significant era of his solo career. Not only did he rank high on global music charts but also achieved explosive commercial success with MUSE, further solidifying his status as a star soloist.

Jimin is currently completing his mandatory military service which he began back in December 2023. He is now set to be discharged in June 2025, when he will reunite with his bandmates.

