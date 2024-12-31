Son Suk Ku rejected crucial Squid Game role twice? Acquaintance alleges actor and agency didn't know it would blow up

Have you ever wondered which role Son Suk Ku would fit if he was in Squid Game? Well, according to a recent report, he was offered the role of Cho Sang Woo, which was ultimately played by Park Hae Soo. Turns out, not only did he reject this role, but he also declined a casting offer he received for the second season.

According to a report on December 31, Son Suk Ku's close acquaintance told Newsen that he was asked to play the role of Cho Sang Woo in the first season of Squid Game. But he declined after much discussion. As per the source, "At that time, Son and his agency were interested in the series but did not know it would blow up this big."

The individual stated that later, the actor had some regrets as the series went on to become one of the biggest hits ever. "But I remember thinking there was an actor for every role," the A Killer Paradox actor reportedly said.

However, he again got a chance to star in the globally hit series. As we have already seen, Squid Game 2 has many new faces, including Park Sung Hoon, Im Siwan, Kang Ha Neul, Lee Jin Wook, and more. Similarly, Son Suk Ku also received a casting offer and was initially planning to accept. But this time, he turned it down for a completely different reason.

"Although he had every intention to appear, after receiving the script, the main roles had already been somewhat confirmed," a close acquaintance of the actor reportedly said. The individual also stated that the actor and his agency had concerns and differing opinions about his screen time, so he ultimately declined the casting offer. Moreover, at that time, he was already preparing to film Casino, which made it more difficult to adjust the schedule.

Previously, in 2022, during a variety show appearance, Son Suk Ku talked about Squid Game. "From a director’s perspective, the show feels very fresh. Unlike the typical death game of killing each other, it was touching to see a setting of forming teams and working together," the actor said at that time.

Currently, he has three projects in the lineup- Virus (film), Nine Puzzle (drama), and More Beautiful Than Heaven (drama).

